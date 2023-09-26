Accelecom and Kentucky Primary Care Association Join Forces to Improve Healthcare Access in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today a strategic partnership with the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) aimed at bolstering healthcare access across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Accelecom's commitment to enhancing the digital infrastructure for healthcare providers and supporting underserved communities.

Kentucky Primary Care Association, a prominent advocate for community-oriented primary health care services, has been instrumental in introducing Accelecom to its network of member clinics. These introductions have resulted in Accelecom commencing fiber builds into 60+ member locations across rural Kentucky.

KPCA plays a pivotal role in promoting access to comprehensive, community-focused primary healthcare services for underserved populations. The organization actively collaborates with federal, state, and local legislators, regulatory agencies, health policy organizations, foundations, and payers to strengthen Kentucky's primary care system.

Molly Lewis, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association, expressed her enthusiasm for this partnership: "The Kentucky Primary Care Association is committed to improving our members' capacity to care. The delivery of high-quality, low-cost health services requires fast and reliable internet, which has not always been available to the federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics we support. We believe by investing in broadband, KPCA members benefit from the use of electronic health records, telehealth, care coordination supports, claim submission, and business platforms—all of which are necessary for the efficient delivery of patient-centered healthcare."

Kim Epley, Chief Commercial Officer at Accelecom, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kentucky Primary Care Association to boost healthcare access across Kentucky. Accelecom is committed to providing healthcare providers with the connectivity and technology solutions they need to deliver high-quality care. Our partnership with KPCA reinforces our dedication to bridging the digital divide in healthcare and ensuring that all Kentuckians have access to essential healthcare services."

To learn more about Kentucky Primary Care Association, please visit their website at https://www.kpca.net/.

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram , and Twitter .

SOURCE Accelecom