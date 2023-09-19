Accelecom and Primary Plus partner to provide an enhanced experience for Patients across Eastern Kentucky

Accelecom

19 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions today announced its partnership with Primary Plus, a healthcare provider with 10 locations across Eastern Kentucky. Accelecom will deliver a single, reliable, and high-performance fiber solution to streamline Primary Plus's connectivity needs.

Primary Plus, serving as a vital healthcare provider across various communities, grappled with the complexities of managing multiple service providers due to their diverse locations. Recognizing the need for a cohesive solution, Primary Plus turned to Accelecom, and the results have been transformational.

Accelecom's robust fiber infrastructure ensures the reliability and performance Primary Plus requires for bandwidth-intensive applications and low-latency solutions, especially crucial for their cloud-based voice services. With a diverse range of applications, including cloud-based and on-premise solutions, Primary Plus needed a network that could integrate and optimize all their critical operations.

Notably, Accelecom's fiber solutions have significantly enhanced Primary Plus's overall application performance. Their existing Voice over IP (VoIP) system is now primed to work more efficiently, thanks to the integration of Accelecom's fiber technology. Moreover, Primary Plus relies on an Electronic Medical Records/Electronic Health Records (EMR/EHR) application, and Accelecom's fiber infrastructure has played an instrumental role in optimizing the application's responsiveness, speed, and refresh intervals.

Kerry Kelley, Chief Information Officer at Primary Plus, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, stating, "We have been very pleased with Accelecom from every aspect of the business. This includes onboarding, installation, support, responsiveness of sales, and implementation. Our partnership with Accelecom is extremely important for organizations such as ours, being both a non-profit and a rural healthcare provider, working to provide valuable care for the uninsured and under-insured population of Kentucky."

Erik Mattson, Vice President - Healthcare, Accelecom said, "Elevating healthcare connectivity is at the heart of what we do at Accelecom. Our partnership with Primary Plus represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge technology. Together, we are ensuring the communities they serve receive the best possible care, enabled by reliable and high-performance fiber solutions."

Accelecom is proud to empower Primary Plus with a reliable, state-of-the-art fiber solution that enhances their service delivery and supports their mission of providing essential healthcare services to communities in Kentucky.

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

