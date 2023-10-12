Accelecom and Telecast Communications Enhance High-Speed Internet Services in LaRue County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions has been selected by Telecast Communications, a prominent telecommunications company based in LaRue County, Kentucky to assist Telecast in delivering high-quality, high-speed internet services to residents in rural Kentucky.

Accelecom will deploy a high bandwidth network solution to bolster Telecast's network infrastructure. The aim of this endeavor is to empower Telecast Communications to serve its customers in the local rural market more efficiently, particularly those who are primarily residential customers.

Telecast Communications Founder, Cameron Lasley stated, "We are excited to partner with Accelecom to provide our customers with improved high-speed internet services. This relationship aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing connectivity in LaRue County, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community."

Accelecom CEO, Brad Kilbey, also commented on the partnership, saying, "Accelecom is proud to work with Telecast Communications in expanding access to high-speed internet services in LaRue County, Kentucky. Our expertise in delivering reliable and scalable network solutions will enable Telecast to provide its customers with a superior solution and experience. We remain committed to our mission of bridging the digital divide in rural communities."

The relationship between Accelecom and Telecast Communications signifies a shared vision to bring high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth and in doing so contribute to economic development and improved quality of life.

About Telecast Communications

Telecast Communications is a prominent telecommunications company based in LaRue County, Kentucky, with a commitment to enhancing connectivity in rural areas. They provide a wide range of telecommunications services, including high-speed internet access, to meet the growing demands of their residential and business customers.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter.

