Accelecom and Telecast Communications Enhance High-Speed Internet Services in LaRue County, Kentucky

News provided by

Accelecom

12 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions has been selected by Telecast Communications, a prominent telecommunications company based in LaRue County, Kentucky to assist Telecast in delivering high-quality, high-speed internet services to residents in rural Kentucky.

Accelecom will deploy a high bandwidth network solution to bolster Telecast's network infrastructure. The aim of this endeavor is to empower Telecast Communications to serve its customers in the local rural market more efficiently, particularly those who are primarily residential customers.

Telecast Communications Founder, Cameron Lasley stated, "We are excited to partner with Accelecom to provide our customers with improved high-speed internet services. This relationship aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing connectivity in LaRue County, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community."

Accelecom CEO, Brad Kilbey, also commented on the partnership, saying, "Accelecom is proud to work with Telecast Communications in expanding access to high-speed internet services in LaRue County, Kentucky. Our expertise in delivering reliable and scalable network solutions will enable Telecast to provide its customers with a superior solution and experience. We remain committed to our mission of bridging the digital divide in rural communities."

The relationship between Accelecom and Telecast Communications signifies a shared vision to bring high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth and in doing so contribute to economic development and improved quality of life.

About Telecast Communications

Telecast Communications is a prominent telecommunications company based in LaRue County, Kentucky, with a commitment to enhancing connectivity in rural areas. They provide a wide range of telecommunications services, including high-speed internet access, to meet the growing demands of their residential and business customers.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

Also from this source

Accelecom Fortifies Connectivity for Horizon Adult Health Care in Kentucky

Accelecom Fortifies Connectivity for Horizon Adult Health Care in Kentucky

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions has been selected by Horizon Adult Health Care, a distinguished healthcare...
Accelecom and Kentucky Primary Care Association Join Forces to Improve Healthcare Access in Kentucky

Accelecom and Kentucky Primary Care Association Join Forces to Improve Healthcare Access in Kentucky

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today a strategic partnership with the Kentucky Primary Care Association...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.