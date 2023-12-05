Accelecom Appoints Telecom Veteran Van Macatee as Chief Operations Officer

Accelecom

05 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that Van Macatee has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO). Macatee will lead all aspects of Service Delivery, Network Planning, Engineering, Construction, Field Services, Service Assurance, and IT.

"This new appointment further reflects the investments being made within Accelecom to scale our organization and position ourselves to provide a best-in-class customer experience," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Van's industry experience, leadership, and passion for customers will enable us to elevate operational excellence, strengthen customer relationships, and further accelerate growth."

A 40+ year veteran of the telecom industry, Macatee has held Executive-level Operational roles at companies such as Sprint, TCI (now Comcast), Level 3 Communications, and Highwinds. Van brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling Operations and IT organizations.

"Robust and reliable connectivity has never been more important, especially in rural and underserved areas.  Accelecom is uniquely positioned to provide network, internet, and voice solutions to our customers, and I feel honored to be part of the team doing just that," said Macatee.

In welcoming Van Macatee as Chief Operations Officer, Accelecom reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge fiber solutions and enhancing customer experiences.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

News Releases in Similar Topics

