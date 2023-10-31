Accelecom Boosts University of Louisville Health with Next-Gen High-Speed Fiber Solutions

Accelecom

31 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider announced today that it has been selected by University of Louisville Health (UofL Health), a premier healthcare institution, to deliver cutting-edge high-speed fiber solutions. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in enhancing UofL Health's connectivity, ensuring a secure and scalable communication infrastructure that is essential for delivering exceptional patient care and advancing medical research.

The deployment of Accelecom's next-gen fiber solutions marks a pivotal moment for UofL Health, providing an added layer of diversity, and enabling seamless data transmission and communication. Accelecom's ability to bring its own fiber into each location ensures a low-latency, high-performing network solution. Transformational technology empowers UofL Health to streamline operations, enhance patient experiences, and facilitate groundbreaking medical breakthroughs.

Jim Curtis, UofL Health Director of IT Infrastructure, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Accelecom's high-speed fiber solutions have already demonstrated their potential for our healthcare ecosystem. With faster connectivity and the ability to manage massive data volumes, our medical professionals can collaborate more effectively and drive innovation."

Accelecom's Chief Executive Officer, Brad Kilbey, echoed these sentiments. "We are honored to provide UofL Health with secure and scalable fiber solutions that align with their need to provide an exceptional patient experience. This partnership signifies Accelecom's dedication to drive technological progress and empower healthcare organizations to thrive in the digital age."

This strategic partnership underscores Accelecom's dedication to delivering leading-edge communication solutions that cater to the unique needs of modern healthcare systems. By combining Accelecom's expertise as a next-gen technology provider with UofL Health's commitment to innovation and patient care, both organizations are in a position to achieve new heights in their respective fields.

For more information about Accelecom and its range of next-gen communication solutions, please visit https://accelecom.net/.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

