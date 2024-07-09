Accelecom Collaborates with Franklin Electric Plant Board to aid in High-Speed Internet Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, is collaborating with the Franklin Electric Plant Board (Franklin EPB) to enable Franklin EPB to deliver cutting-edge internet services to the businesses and residents of Franklin, Kentucky.

Through this alliance, Accelecom will provide Franklin EPB with high-speed internet connectivity and empowering Franklin EPB to better serve their customers with reliable and lightning-fast internet connections.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, commented on the collaboration, stating, "Accelecom is committed to driving digital transformation and economic development in communities we serve. Our partnership with the Franklin Electric Plant Board exemplifies our dedication to working with communities to deliver cutting-edge solutions."

Wayne Goodrum, Business Development Manager at Franklin EPB Fiber, also commented on the collaboration, saying, "At Franklin EPB Fiber, we are constantly seeking opportunities to provide our customers with the tools they need to succeed. Accelecom assists us in offering world-class internet services that are essential for innovation and competitiveness in today's market."

Drawing upon Accelecom's specialized experience in forming strategic partnerships with Electric Cooperatives and Municipal-owned Utilities, this collaboration with the Franklin Electric Plant Board to support local enterprises, businesses in Franklin are poised to reap the rewards of heightened internet capabilities.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

