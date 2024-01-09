Accelecom Delivers High-Speed Connectivity to Berea College

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced they will deliver state-of-the-art 10Gbps connectivity to Berea College, empowering students, and staff with a secure and reliable network across the entire campus.

The alliance between Accelecom and Berea College aims to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure available to students and staff, ensuring they have access to high-speed internet from any location on the campus. Accelecom's cutting-edge technology provides a seamless, robust, and secure network, allowing users to engage in research, access online resources, and collaborate without limitations.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm saying, "We are thrilled to work with Berea College in providing a network solution that aligns with the institution's commitment to academic excellence. The 10Gbps connectivity we've implemented will facilitate a dynamic and efficient environment for learning and innovation."

Phillip Logsdon, CIO of Berea College, also shared his thoughts, "The relationship with Accelecom marks a significant step in our mission to offer our students and staff the best possible resources. This high-speed connectivity enables a modern, accessible, and secure network that will undoubtedly elevate the academic capabilities of our institution."

This strategic collaboration between Accelecom and Berea College underscores a mutual commitment to advance technological capabilities in educational settings, further empowering the academic community and fostering an environment conducive to learning, research, and collaboration.

About Berea College

Berea College, located in Berea, Kentucky is a distinguished educational institution known for its commitment to providing a high-quality education to students with limited financial resources. The college focuses on delivering excellence in academics, service, and learning opportunities.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

