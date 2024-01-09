Accelecom Delivers High-Speed Connectivity to Berea College

News provided by

Accelecom

09 Jan, 2024, 00:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced they will deliver state-of-the-art 10Gbps connectivity to Berea College, empowering students, and staff with a secure and reliable network across the entire campus.

The alliance between Accelecom and Berea College aims to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure available to students and staff, ensuring they have access to high-speed internet from any location on the campus. Accelecom's cutting-edge technology provides a seamless, robust, and secure network, allowing users to engage in research, access online resources, and collaborate without limitations.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm saying, "We are thrilled to work with Berea College in providing a network solution that aligns with the institution's commitment to academic excellence. The 10Gbps connectivity we've implemented will facilitate a dynamic and efficient environment for learning and innovation."

Phillip Logsdon, CIO of Berea College, also shared his thoughts, "The relationship with Accelecom marks a significant step in our mission to offer our students and staff the best possible resources. This high-speed connectivity enables a modern, accessible, and secure network that will undoubtedly elevate the academic capabilities of our institution."

This strategic collaboration between Accelecom and Berea College underscores a mutual commitment to advance technological capabilities in educational settings, further empowering the academic community and fostering an environment conducive to learning, research, and collaboration.

About Berea College

Berea College, located in Berea, Kentucky is a distinguished educational institution known for its commitment to providing a high-quality education to students with limited financial resources. The college focuses on delivering excellence in academics, service, and learning opportunities.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom

Also from this source

Accelecom Powers St. Claire HealthCare with High-Speed Network and Internet Solutions

Accelecom Powers St. Claire HealthCare with High-Speed Network and Internet Solutions

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by St. Claire HealthCare, a premier...
Accelecom Appoints Telecom Veteran Van Macatee as Chief Operations Officer

Accelecom Appoints Telecom Veteran Van Macatee as Chief Operations Officer

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that Van Macatee has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.