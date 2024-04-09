Accelecom Empowers Goodwill Industries of Kentucky's New Headquarters and Opportunity Center with Next-Generation Connectivity

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, today announced it will provide Goodwill Industries of Kentucky mission-critical connectivity to the nonprofit's new corporate headquarters and Opportunity Center in West Louisville.

Accelecom will be deploying a secure, reliable, and scalable network that can support the headquarters' growing digital needs. Accelecom's fiber-optic infrastructure will assist Goodwill in connecting its employees, devices, and applications seamlessly, enabling them to have the bandwidth and performance they need to work efficiently and effectively.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom said, "Accelecom is proud to partner with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky in their mission to provide job training and placement services to those in need. Our state-of-the-art connectivity solutions will help streamline operations, improve efficiency, and ultimately, better serve Goodwill and its partners."

"We thank Accelecom for helping us achieve our mission of providing job training and placement services to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment," said Barnard Baker, director of communications, marketing, and public relations. "Accelecom's state-of-the-art connectivity will help us to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better serve Goodwill and our partners."

In addition to providing Goodwill with the high-speed solutions it needs to operate, Accelecom will provide support ensuring maximum connectivity.

About Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is a 100-year-old nonprofit organization that operates in 103 of Kentucky's 120 counties. The organization is committed to using resources from its 67 retail stores to help build pathways out of poverty for individuals who need a hand-up in life. In 2022, Goodwill helped place 2,368 Kentuckians into jobs with 877 of its employer partners and inside its own retail stores. Goodwill uses approximately 90 cents from every dollar generated in its retail stores to operate programs and services that help Kentucky's hardest-to-serve job seekers build the life they desire.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter.

