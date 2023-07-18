Accelecom Empowers Piedmont Academy with Advanced Communication Solutions

News provided by

Accelecom

18 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTICELLO, Ga., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of advanced communication solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Piedmont Academy, a college preparatory institution educating students from pre-school through twelfth grade. Accelecom will deliver state-of-the-art services to enhance the institution's digital capabilities. Accelecom's cutting-edge technology, characterized by next-gen features, secure infrastructure, and scalable solutions, will revolutionize the online experiences of students and staff at Piedmont Academy.

With speeds of up to 10 Gbps, Accelecom's high-speed internet services offer educational institutions a seamless online experience. This advanced connectivity enables efficient data transfer, faster access to cloud-based applications, and improved collaboration among students and employees.

"We are thrilled to bring our high-speed internet and hosted voice services to Piedmont Academy and recognize the increasing importance of fast and reliable connectivity," said Rich Knoll, VP Enterprise Sales for Georgia.

"At Piedmont Academy, our primary focus is on providing students with an unparalleled learning environment," said Holly Frank, finance administrator at Piedmont Academy. "Our collaboration with Accelecom allows us to go beyond the confines of the classroom, facilitating access to a wealth of online resources and enabling interactive learning experiences."

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

