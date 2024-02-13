Accelecom Empowers University of the Cumberlands with High Speed Network Connectivity

News provided by

Accelecom

13 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by University of the Cumberlands to provide high speed network connectivity, enabling students and faculty a distinctive campus and online experience that differentiates University of the Cumberlands.

Accelecom CEO Brad Kilbey expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our mantra is Connecting the Unconnected, and this rings especially true in supporting the mission of higher education. Accelecom's advanced fiber solutions are tailor-made to meet the unique demands of higher education institutions."

University of the Cumberlands Director of Infrastructure Kevin Grant shared his perspective, saying, "Partnering with Accelecom was a strategic move to enhance our institution's technology platform and capabilities, improving the technological experience for the Cumberlands community. Accelecom's expertise in delivering fiber solutions to higher education institutions aligns with our commitment to providing students, faculty, and staff with the best possible connectivity."

This collaboration between Accelecom and University of the Cumberlands further underscores Accelecom's commitment to the K-12, higher education, and broader research and education community, as well as Cumberlands' commitment to the overall success of its students.

About Accelecom
Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands is a private university whose mission is to provide a quality, affordable education to students from all backgrounds through broad-based academics. The university is grounded in Christian principles and leadership through service. In 2019, Cumberlands cut its tuition cost, empowering more students than ever to access a higher education degree centered on its most important element: the student. The university's main campus is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with satellite campuses around the U.S. and the world. Currently, University of the Cumberlands is one of the fastest-growing private doctoral universities in the nation, offering more than 40 undergraduate and graduate programs at some of the lowest rates nationwide. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu.

SOURCE Accelecom

