Accelecom empowers V-Soft's new Corporate Headquarters with next-generation connectivity

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, today announced it's providing mission critical connectivity to V-Soft Consulting's new corporate headquarters.

Accelecom deployed a secure and scalable network that can support the headquarter's growing digital needs. Accelecom's fiber-optic infrastructure will assist V-Soft in connecting its employees, devices, and applications seamlessly, enabling them to have the bandwidth and performance they need to work efficiently and effectively as well as showcase their unique capabilities in their on-site Innovation Lab.

"Accelecom's state-of-the-art network and capabilities will help us to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better serve V-Soft and our partners," said Purna Veer, President of V-Soft.

"V-Soft has built a strong reputation and industry-leading portfolio of capabilities/services for their customer base", said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom". "We look forward to further expanding our partnership with V-Soft and playing a pivotal role as they accelerate their Managed Services offering".

About V-Soft
V-Soft Consulting is a U.S. based corporation providing information technology consulting from locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and India. Trusted to serve American businesses since 1997, V-Soft brings compelling value through innovative solutions, hybrid sourcing, and industry-leading agile practices.

About Accelecom
Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom

