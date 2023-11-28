Accelecom Enhances Connectivity for Carhartt

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by Carhartt, a global premium workwear brand, to deliver a state-of-the-art network in Kentucky.

The network solution deployed enables Carhartt with a secure, reliable, and scalable network that can support the company's growing digital needs. Accelecom's fiber-optic infrastructure will enable Carhartt to connect its employees, systems, and logistics seamlessly, ensuring they have the bandwidth and performance they need to work efficiently and effectively.

"We are excited to partner with Carhartt to provide them with the high-speed connectivity they need to support their growing business," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Our next-generation fiber solutions will empower Carhartt's employees to collaborate, innovate, and succeed in the digital age."

"We are committed to providing our employees with the best possible tools and resources to do their jobs," said Leigh Ann England, Manager of Supply Chain Technology Support at Carhartt. "Accelecom's state-of-the-art connectivity will help us to streamline our operations, improve efficiency, and better serve our customers."

About Carhartt

Carhartt, established in 1889, is a renowned brand in durable workwear, known for its commitment to producing high-quality, rugged clothing and accessories for hardworking individuals.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

