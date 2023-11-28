Accelecom Enhances Connectivity for Carhartt

News provided by

Accelecom

28 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by Carhartt, a global premium workwear brand, to deliver a state-of-the-art network in Kentucky.

The network solution deployed enables Carhartt with a secure, reliable, and scalable network that can support the company's growing digital needs. Accelecom's fiber-optic infrastructure will enable Carhartt to connect its employees, systems, and logistics seamlessly, ensuring they have the bandwidth and performance they need to work efficiently and effectively.

"We are excited to partner with Carhartt to provide them with the high-speed connectivity they need to support their growing business," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Our next-generation fiber solutions will empower Carhartt's employees to collaborate, innovate, and succeed in the digital age."

"We are committed to providing our employees with the best possible tools and resources to do their jobs," said Leigh Ann England, Manager of Supply Chain Technology Support at Carhartt. "Accelecom's state-of-the-art connectivity will help us to streamline our operations, improve efficiency, and better serve our customers."

About Carhartt

Carhartt, established in 1889, is a renowned brand in durable workwear, known for its commitment to producing high-quality, rugged clothing and accessories for hardworking individuals.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom

Also from this source

Accelecom Unveils Significant Network Expansion in Eastern Kentucky

Accelecom Unveils Significant Network Expansion in Eastern Kentucky

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, announced today a significant network expansion in Eastern Kentucky, bolstered by...
Accelecom Increases Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS) Horsepower with High-Speed Network and Voice Solutions

Accelecom Increases Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS) Horsepower with High-Speed Network and Voice Solutions

Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS), a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.