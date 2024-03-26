Accelecom Enhances Network Connectivity for UK HealthCare

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider announced today it's been selected by UK HealthCare to provide next-generation fiber connectivity into their strategic Data Centers and rural Clinics. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing UK HealthCare's connectivity infrastructure, ensuring secure and scalable communication capabilities crucial for delivering exceptional patient care and driving forward medical research initiatives.

"Accelecom is honored to partner with UK HealthCare, a renowned institution dedicated to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Our cutting-edge fiber solutions will revolutionize communication capabilities, enabling faster data transmission, enhanced network reliability, and ultimately, empowering healthcare professionals to deliver the highest quality of care."

The deployment of Accelecom's next-generation fiber solutions at UK HealthCare underscores a commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. By leveraging Accelecom's expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure, UK HealthCare will benefit from increased network diversity, low-latency connectivity, and seamless data transmission critical for modern healthcare operations.

Accelecom's ability to deploy its fiber solutions directly into each location ensures optimal network performance, aligning perfectly with UK HealthCare's mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services while staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

