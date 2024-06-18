Accelecom Equips Union Commonwealth University with High-Speed Network Connectivity

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, announced today that it has been selected by Union Commonwealth University (formerly Union College) to provide high speed network connectivity, enabling seamless communication and data transfer capabilities for its students, faculty, and staff.

By leveraging Accelecom's advanced fiber network, the university is enabled with unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability, further fostering innovation, research, and collaboration across its campus.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Union Commonwealth University in providing cutting-edge network services. At Accelecom, we understand the pivotal role of robust connectivity in enabling academic excellence and technological advancement. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering superior network solutions tailored to the unique needs of educational institutions."

Eric Evans, Executive Director of Information Technology at Union Commonwealth University, echoed Kilbey's sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact of Accelecom's fiber services on the university's technological landscape. "Our partnership with Accelecom will allow the University to meet the needs of our students and faculty to collaborate and innovate," said Evans.

This collaboration between Accelecom and Union Commonwealth University further underscores Accelecom's commitment to the K-12, higher education, and broader research and education community.

