Accelecom Expands Managed Services Suite

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of network solutions, announced today the expansion of its Managed Services Suite with the addition of their Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Wireless Back-up, and Enhanced DDoS Protection Solutions. These new offerings are designed to empower businesses of all sizes with secure, reliable and high-performing networking capabilities.

Accelecom's SD-WAN and Wireless back-up solution focuses on business continuity and traffic shaping. The solution ensures continuity of operations with seamless failover and redundancy, while optimizing network performance by prioritizing critical applications. These features allow businesses to maintain productivity and efficiency, even in the face of network challenges.

In today's evolving threat landscape, robust DDoS protection is essential for surviving hacks and malicious attacks. Accelecom's solutions proactively identifies and mitigates threats, minimizing disruption to business operations. This advanced security measure is no longer optional but a necessity for companies looking to safeguard their digital assets and maintain customer trust.

"Our new SD-WAN, Wireless Back-up, and enhanced DDoS solutions provide businesses with adaptable connectivity, performance, and security needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital environment," said Nitin Krishna, V.P. and Head of Product Management at Accelecom. "We understand modern organizations require networks that can scale with their growth and adapt to their unique needs. Our offerings deliver on these demands, empowering businesses to stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."

Accelecom's SD-WAN, Wireless Back-up and DDoS protection solutions are part of a comprehensive suite of managed services designed to meet the needs of today's businesses. Accelecom's experienced team of network professionals provide 24/7 support and ensure clients always have the connectivity, performance, and security they need.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

