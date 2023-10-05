Accelecom Fortifies Connectivity for Horizon Adult Health Care in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions has been selected by Horizon Adult Health Care, a distinguished healthcare organization to provide high-speed internet solutions into their 17 locations across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Horizon Adult Health Care faced two primary challenges prior to partnering with Accelecom. First, the organization was seeking a single network provider able to provide network solutions to each of their geographically dispersed locations, each with varying bandwidth requirements. Second, they were seeking a hyper-resilient network infrastructure to support their transition to cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems. Accelecom's fiber optic solutions emerged as the perfect answer to these challenges, enabling Horizon Adult Health Care to optimize their operations and enhance patient care.

Kevin Jones, Chief Financial Officer at Horizon Adult Health Care, praised the partnership, saying, "Our experience with Accelecom has been exceptionally professional and efficient. Accelecom serving all our facilities greatly enhances efficiency, eliminating the complexity of dealing with multiple providers. Jones also said, "As a rural healthcare provider, we'll be able to improve patient care and streamline our administrative operations."

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, shared his enthusiasm by stating, "We are extremely proud to be working with Horizon Adult Health Care to provide them with our cutting-edge fiber optic solutions. This collaboration highlights the value of our network reach & our unique ability to delivering reliable and innovative connectivity options to our clients across the Commonwealth"

About Horizon Home Health Care

Horizon Adult Health Care has been providing services for more than 20 years. They give individuals and families an alternative in their health care decisions for the elderly. Their goal is keeping families together while ensuring the best possible quality of life for their clients.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector & Business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and Twitter.

