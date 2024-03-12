Accelecom Fortifies Pikeville Medical Center's Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Pikeville Medical Center to equip/fortify its Headquarters location with network redundancy.

Accelecom's state-of-the-art network, internet, and voice solutions will enable Pikeville Medical Center to elevate the Patient and Clinician experience while also securing pivotal and confidential patient information.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Pikeville Medical Center," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Our secure and scalable network connectivity will give the hospital peace of mind in knowing they have hyper-reliable and secure connectivity to keep their operations running smoothly."

"Accelecom's solution provides us the assurance to keep our patients and staff connected by using strong and secure broadband services," said Tony Damron, CIO and Senior Vice President of Pikeville Medical Center. "We are committed to providing our patients with quality healthcare by using robust technology solutions and Accelecom's service will help us to do that."

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram , and X.

SOURCE Accelecom