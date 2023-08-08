Accelecom High-Speed Connectivity Drives Bellarmine University's Innovative Esports Curriculum and Competitions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ever-evolving landscape of modern education and the surging student interest in Esports, Bellarmine University has embarked on an exciting collaboration with Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider. This innovative partnership not only seeks to enrich the educational experience but also highlights the university's commitment to fostering the well-being of its diverse student body. Bellarmine University is renowned for its dedication to excellence in academics and offers an array of major and advanced degree programs including a focus on preparing future healthcare professionals for the dynamic challenges of the industry.

Accelecom has established 10Gbps connectivity between Bellarmine's campus and the Flexential data center in Louisville as part of an infrastructure expansion plan that will support the university's new minor in Esports and their state-of-the-art Esports Center. In March 2023, Bellarmine hosted Kentucky's first Esports competition with over 170 students from 15 Kentucky area high schools.

"Milliseconds matter when competing in this dynamic online arena," said Eric Satterly, CIO and Associate Vice President of Information Technology and Digital Transformation for Bellarmine University. "In addition to the Esports initiative, the bandwidth required for our students across every discipline increases every year. Our partnership with Accelecom provides a technical backbone that will allow our students and faculty to participate in new learning opportunities and build relevant skills to meet the demands of a modern workforce."

The Accelecom connectivity solution permits students and faculty to learn, collaborate, and create from anywhere on the campus through secure and reliable high-speed network services.

"We are proud of how our next-gen, secure and scalable high-speed, reliable network is providing a platform for innovative educational experiences at Bellarmine," said Brad Kilbey, Chief Executive Officer of Accelecom. "Bellarmine is gaining a foothold in Esports as an exciting academic path forward while raising the bar for how its students and staff connect to new learning opportunities."

About Bellarmine University

Bellarmine University, located in Louisville, KY, is an inclusive independent Catholic institution known for its strong liberal arts focus. It prepares students for meaningful lives, ethical leadership, and service to improve the human condition. With over 50 majors and a diverse community of nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students, it also offers doctoral programs in healthcare and education. The university boasts an impressive alumni network of over 26,000 individuals. Bellarmine Knights participate in 22 Division I athletics, making them a prominent presence in the ASUN conference. Notably, Bellarmine has received recognition as a top U.S. university from reputable publications like The Princeton Review, Forbes, and U.S. News and World Report.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter .

