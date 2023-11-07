Accelecom Increases Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS) Horsepower with High-Speed Network and Voice Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS), a Lexington, Kentucky headquartered company to serve as its preferred network and voice provider. This partnership will revolutionize the way EDS serves equine veterinarians worldwide, where time sensitivity and accuracy are crucial.

Established in 2009, EDS has been dedicated to delivering relevant, accurate, expedient, high-quality, and accessible testing services for equine veterinarians across the globe. EDS's specialized tests focus on serologic and molecular assays that play a pivotal role in diagnosing and monitoring equine infectious diseases with significant medical and economic impact.

Prior to selecting Accelecom, EDS encountered multiple challenges. Their outdated phone system hindered efficient communication and support accessibility, especially as EDS aimed to expand services. Accelecom's advanced networking solutions addressed these issues. High-speed networking, including Dedicated Internet Access, ensures seamless operations, enabling global connectivity for prompt information access. Additionally, Accelecom's VoiceCloud and UCaaS will transform EDS's communication infrastructure, facilitating crystal-clear, global collaboration, and streamlining communication processes.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, said, "The Equine industry is pivotal to the Commonwealth, and we are thrilled to work with Equine Diagnostic Solutions to provide them with the high-speed network and voice solutions they require. EDS's mission to support equine veterinarians worldwide aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering reliable and innovative communication solutions. We believe our collaboration will significantly enhance EDS's ability to serve their clients with excellence."

Amy Graves, Co-Owner of Equine Diagnostic Solutions, emphasized the transformative nature of this partnership, stating, "The reliability and speed of Accelecom's networking and VoiceCloud solution will empower us to better serve equine veterinarians worldwide. With the implementation of these services, we can now provide expedited testing results and maintain crucial connections with our clients, ultimately improving equine healthcare on a global scale."

About Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS):

Equine Diagnostic Solutions (EDS) is committed to delivering relevant, accurate, expedient, high-quality, and accessible testing services for equine veterinarians worldwide. EDS specializes in serologic and molecular assays that aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of equine infectious diseases with significant medical and economic impact.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

