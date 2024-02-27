Accelecom Launches Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to Revolutionize Customer Experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber and cloud-based communication solutions announced today the launch of its latest offering, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). This state-of-the-art solution is designed to empower businesses with advanced tools and capabilities to enhance customer experience and streamline contact center operations.

Accelecom's CCaaS is a cloud-based, customizable solution that offers intelligent skills-based routing, customized reporting, and workforce scheduling support. These features enable businesses to efficiently manage and support an advanced customer experience, ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, commented on the launch of CCaaS, saying, "We are excited to further expand our Enterprise portfolio of solutions and introduce our Contact Center as a Service offering. With CCaaS, businesses can elevate their contact center operations and unlock the power of efficiency, engagement, and customer satisfaction."

Nitin Krishna, VP & Head of Product at Accelecom, added, "Our CCaaS solution is built on cutting-edge technology and offers a seamless experience for both businesses and their customers. With intelligent skills-based routing and customized reporting, businesses can gain valuable insights into customer interactions and make data-driven decisions to improve their overall customer experience."

Accelecom's CCaaS solution is now available for businesses of all sizes and industries. To learn more about how CCaaS can transform your contact center operations, visit https://www.accelecom.net/ccaas

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom