Accelecom Partners with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to Improve Healthcare Connectivity in Rural Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC), a renowned healthcare organization dedicated to improving access to care in Kentucky. The collaboration between Accelecom and MCCC aims to enhance connectivity across MCCC's extensive network of locations, enabling better healthcare services for communities in rural areas.

MCCC operates a diverse range of facilities, including outpatient behavioral health clinics, primary medical care clinics, therapeutic foster care offices, residential addiction treatment facilities, crisis stabilization units, and more. Additionally, MCCC runs essential programs like the Healing Program for Survivors of Sexual Assault and Interpersonal Violence, addressing critical needs in the community.

Dave Webb, IT Director at MCCC, shared insights into the impact of Accelecom's services on the organization's operations and patient care. "Accelecom is providing us with a very fast fiber internet service at a fraction of the cost of other carriers in our rural footprint. This allows all our communications and systems access to be better and makes using our EMR application easier."

One of the key initiatives where Accelecom's connectivity is playing a pivotal role is in the expansion of telehealth services. Over the past couple of years, telehealth and Webex video conferencing have become increasingly important for MCCC's operations, and a reliable, high-speed internet connection is essential for their successful implementation. Furthermore, MCCC's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system requires a strong internet connection for seamless access and file uploads.

Accelecom's CEO, Brad Kilbey, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to work with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to bridge the digital divide in rural Kentucky. Our focus is to empower healthcare organizations with reliable connectivity solutions, enabling them to deliver exceptional patient care and enhance their outreach initiatives."

Together, Accelecom and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center are championing the cause of improved healthcare connectivity in underserved areas, fostering a brighter and healthier future for the communities they serve.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter .

SOURCE Accelecom