Accelecom Partners with Russellville Electric Plant Board to Deliver Cutting-Edge Internet Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, today announced its partnership with the Russellville Electric Plant Board (EPB) to enable Russellville EPB to deliver state-of-the-art internet services to the community of Russellville, Kentucky.

As part of this collaboration, Accelecom will provide Russellville EPB with lightning-fast internet speeds, setting a new standard for connectivity in the region. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Accelecom's infrastructure will empower Russellville EPB to deliver reliable and high-speed internet access.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Accelecom, we are committed to empowering communities with advanced telecommunications solutions that enhance connectivity and drive economic growth. Our collaboration with the Russellville Electric Plant Board underscores our dedication to delivering world-class internet services in Russellville."

Dale Vowell, General Manager of the Russellville Electric Plant Board, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to join forces with Accelecom to bring cutting-edge internet technology to Russellville. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to meet the evolving needs of our community and ensure that Russellville remains a vibrant and connected city."

Leveraging Accelecom's extensive expertise in establishing strategic alliances with Electric Cooperatives and Municipal-owned Utilities, our partnership with the Russellville Electric Plant Board aims to empower local enterprises. Businesses in Russellville stand to benefit significantly from enhanced internet capabilities, fostering a promising environment for increased productivity and seizing growth opportunities within the community.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation.

