Accelecom Powers Dayspring Health with Next-Gen High-Speed Fiber Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider announced today that it has been selected by Dayspring Health, a premier provider of comprehensive healthcare in the Appalachia Region to deliver cutting-edge high-speed fiber solutions to their sites across Kentucky. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in enhancing Dayspring Health's connectivity, ensuring a secure and scalable communication infrastructure that is essential for delivering exceptional patient care and advancing medical research.

The deployment of Accelecom's next-gen fiber solutions marks a pivotal moment for Dayspring Health, providing an added layer of diversity, and enabling seamless data transmission and communication. Accelecom's ability to bring its own fiber into the locations served ensures a low-latency, high-performing network solution.

Devon McMillin, Dayspring IT Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The network and customer experience we receive from Accelecom far surpasses the rest of the industry. With faster connectivity and the ability to manage massive data volumes, our medical professionals can collaborate more effectively and drive innovation."

Accelecom's Chief Executive Officer, Brad Kilbey, echoed these sentiments. "We take pride in enabling Healthcare Providers to improve patient outcomes in Appalachia. This partnership further demonstrates the investments we are making in our network, our people, our offerings, and in customer experience."

This strategic partnership underscores Accelecom's dedication to delivering leading-edge communication solutions that cater to the unique needs of modern healthcare systems.

