Accelecom Strengthens Fiber Connectivity to Jasper Memorial Hospital

News provided by

Accelecom

11 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTICELLO, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-gen communication solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its fiber services to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Monticello, Georgia. This expansion brings high-speed internet and cutting-edge voice services to Jasper Memorial Hospital, reinforcing their commitment to exceptional connectivity.

"Bringing our high-speed internet and voice services to Jasper Memorial Hospital is a source of immense excitement for us," expressed Erik Mattson, VP of Healthcare Sales for Accelecom. "By providing our advanced solutions, we aim to empower Jasper Memorial Hospital and enhance their communication capabilities, enabling them to thrive in the digital era."

With Accelecom's scalable and secure technology, including high-speed internet and voice services, Jasper Memorial Hospital aims to elevate patient care standards. Brian Wood, IT Director, expressed the importance of critical care services within the community and highlighted the need for a trusted and reliable partner. "Our partnership with Accelecom will facilitate seamless communication and enable consulting physicians to efficiently share imaging and other vital patient information, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and medical outcomes," said Wood.

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

Also from this source

Accelecom Expands Network Solutions into Monticello, GA

Accelecom Joins Georgia Broadband Advisory Committee

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.