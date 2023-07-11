Accelecom Strengthens Fiber Connectivity to Jasper Memorial Hospital

MONTICELLO, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-gen communication solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its fiber services to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Monticello, Georgia. This expansion brings high-speed internet and cutting-edge voice services to Jasper Memorial Hospital, reinforcing their commitment to exceptional connectivity.

"Bringing our high-speed internet and voice services to Jasper Memorial Hospital is a source of immense excitement for us," expressed Erik Mattson, VP of Healthcare Sales for Accelecom. "By providing our advanced solutions, we aim to empower Jasper Memorial Hospital and enhance their communication capabilities, enabling them to thrive in the digital era."

With Accelecom's scalable and secure technology, including high-speed internet and voice services, Jasper Memorial Hospital aims to elevate patient care standards. Brian Wood, IT Director, expressed the importance of critical care services within the community and highlighted the need for a trusted and reliable partner. "Our partnership with Accelecom will facilitate seamless communication and enable consulting physicians to efficiently share imaging and other vital patient information, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and medical outcomes," said Wood.

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape.

