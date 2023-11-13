Accelecom Unveils Significant Network Expansion in Eastern Kentucky

News provided by

Accelecom

13 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, announced today a significant network expansion in Eastern Kentucky, bolstered by their partnership with The Center for Rural Development (CRD) and CRD's recently awarded $30.6M grant from the US Department of Agriculture and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The Center for Rural Development (CRD) was created more than 25 years ago and launched their Broadband Expansion initiative ten years ago with the vision of enabling widespread access to high-speed internet throughout Eastern Kentucky. This initiative is a testament to the commitment of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05), CRD President and CEO Lonnie Lawson, and other local leaders.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, stated, "We are honored to be partnering with CRD and to be part of such a transformative initiative which aligns with our mission of connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide."

Lawson added, "With partners like Accelecom and others, The Center for Rural Development has made great strides in expanding broadband throughout Southern and Eastern Kentucky.  Infrastructure enhancement of this nature makes our region of the Commonwealth a more appealing place to live, work, and enjoy for families and businesses.  With the grant funds awarded to us by the Appalachian Regional Commission and USDA, we will be able to improve broadband access, and in some cases deliver it for the first time, to nearly a third of our Eastern Kentucky counties." 

As a CRD Grant Partner, Accelecom will expand its network footprint in 16 Counties in Eastern Kentucky and enable the region to access high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies, and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on  FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom

