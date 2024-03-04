Accelera Solutions Announces Greg Dyer as Chief Operating Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading enterprise in cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, Accelera Solutions is delighted to welcome Greg Dyer as the new Chief Operating Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Greg has been instrumental in fostering operational growth and leadership within the government services and commercial tech industries.

Under Mr. Dyer's leadership, Accelera's operational strategies will further enhance the delivery of state-of-the-art solutions in its specialty areas. His appointment strengthens Accelera's commitment to its distinguished clientele, including the US Army, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), the FBI, the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS CISA), NATO, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), NASA, the Department of Energy (DOE), and a vast array of state and commercial clients.

Greg expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It's an honor to join Accelera Solutions, a company that stands at the forefront of cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. I'm excited to contribute to our mission, delivering secure and innovative solutions to a wide range of federal agencies and commercial entities."

Steve Weiss, President of Accelera, expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with Greg Dyer: "I am thrilled to rejoin forces with Greg. We first met during my tenure at CACI, where he was one of our brightest young Directors and a former mentee. Beyond his role at CACI and executive leadership, Greg's journey as a successful small business owner has honed his unparalleled operational acumen and leadership, making him an invaluable asset to our team."

L.C. Yi, the Chief Executive Officer of Accelera Solutions, also remarked, "Greg Dyer's vast experience and operational leadership are pivotal to our strategy for expanding our reach and enhancing our services. His proven track record aligns with our commitment to excellence and innovation in serving both the public and private sectors."

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA, Accelera Solutions is a pioneer in guiding federal agencies and commercial entities through the challenges of cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, ensuring secure, efficient, and forward-thinking solutions.

For more information about Accelera Solutions and Greg Dyer's new role, please visit https://www.accelerasolutions.com/.

