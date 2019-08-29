Accelerance Announces New Software Development Outsourcing Podcast

The premier episode offers just a taste of the value, in-depth stories, and trends to come from leaders on the frontlines of global software development. The first guest was Jim Marascio , Chief Delivery Officer with Accelerance. A two-time former client who joined the company, Jim has more experience with offshore and nearshore software outsourcing than most tech leaders. Also included in the first round of guests is Andy Hilliard , CEO of Accelerance along with continued insights from Jim Marascio. The Software Outsourcing Show is your #1 source for information, lessons learned, and exclusive insights into software engineering outsourcing. The show is produced by Accelerance , the leading consulting firm dedicated to helping companies create and execute software engineering strategies using global software outsourcing solutions.

Additionally, Accelerance opened podcast participation to its ever-expanding and exclusive Global Network. This network is a vast pool of deeply-vetted software development service firms spanning more than 30 countries in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Asia. The inclusion of partners in podcast discussions falls in line with one of the main Accelerance values-- smart people are everywhere. The incorporation of these valued partners in the podcasts provides the listening audience with first hand access to best practices of the most highly researched and verified software development shops on the planet.

Bobby Dewrell , The Software Outsourcing Show host says, "We have so many stories to tell about software development outsourcing-- both good and bad. The Software Outsourcing Show allows Accelerance to help people understand and become acquainted with software development outsourcing. We're excited to share our experiences and provide insights with our audience."

About Accelerance

Accelerance provides professional guidance for planning, sourcing and managing global software teams. By working with Accelerance, clients tap into domestic software development leadership and the largest network of proven software outsourcing companies in the world. Accelerance has helped hundreds of clients adopt and adapt software outsourcing strategies and has a global presence with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago and Melbourne, Australia.

