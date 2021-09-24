Accelerate API Development with Modak Fireshots™

"Modak Fireshots™ empowers enterprises to respond quickly to the demands of digital transformation by enabling rapid development of APIs. Specifically, for healthcare organizations, Modak Fireshots™ enables interoperability between providers and payers by enabling the exchange of data, following federally recommended FHIR ® standards," says Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder, at Modak .

Healthcare companies are struggling with data integration required for enabling the HL7® FHIR® standards, mandated for exchanging critical patient care data. The traditional approach to meet the FHIR® standards requires high maintenance and monitoring of dedicated FHIR® servers and additional data stores.

Modak Fireshots™ software takes the burden off IT teams to maintain the FHIR® data stores and FHIR® server. Modak Fireshots™ utilizes 'thin', reusable templates that allow conversion of data into FHIR® format, on the fly, eliminating the need for yet another data store. Healthcare companies now have an opportunity to drive innovation and agility by collaborating with ecosystem partners, through a seamless exchange of data.

Benefits of Modak Fireshots™:

Develop and deploy complex APIs 5x faster than the traditional approaches.

than the traditional approaches. Meet US Government HL7 ® FHIR ® interoperability guidelines. Shorten development cycle and lower implementation costs .

FHIR interoperability guidelines. Shorten development cycle and . Provide improved patient experience by enabling data exchange with external providers and payers.

About Modak: Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. Modak provides technology, cloud, and vendor-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. Modak uses machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

Modak's portfolio of DataOps studios provides best-in-class managed data operation services, enterprise data fabric, data mesh, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions.

