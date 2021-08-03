Accelerate Diagnostics Announces CE Mark and Availability in Europe of Fast Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test for Use with Existing ID Systems

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) today announced that the new IVD configuration of its Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit has been CE marked and is ready for use in Europe.

The new configuration, which launched in the United States in July, provides fast antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures and is designed to run on the Accelerate Pheno® system as a flexible solution for laboratories that already have a rapid identification system. This is an important new option for the Company's existing Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, which already had an ID/AST configuration that is a fully integrated solution for labs needing both fast identification and fast AST.

The Accelerate Pheno system has been shown to deliver improvements in clinical outcomes including time to results, time to optimal therapy, duration of therapy and hospital length of stay.*

"This product expansion provides fast phenotypic, MIC-based AST results and unique flexible workflow options to accommodate the different clinical and laboratories settings across Europe," said Cherif Bousselham, senior vice president, head of sales, EMEA, for Accelerate Diagnostics.

* A selection of outcomes data is available at results.axdx.com and a complete database of scientific publications can be found at axdx.com/publications.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

