Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Launch Of Accelerate Arc™ Module and BC Kit

Designed for labs with MALDI, the Accelerate Arc Module is a novel application of inline centrifugal and sample preparation techniques, providing a suspension of cleaned and concentrated microbial cells, which together with the blood culture (BC) kit, allow for direct transfer to a MALDI spotting plate.

The simple load-and-go workflow eliminates the need for batching multiple specimen tests, cutting hours off the wait for microbial ID results for positive blood cultures. The Arc module requires just 2-3 minutes of hands-on time to run and is simple enough to be used on all shifts, by any laboratory technician.

In addition, the Accelerate Arc system is designed to eliminate the need for overnight culture incubation for current MALDI users, while reducing the likelihood of cross reactivity and potential false positive results that come with rapid multi-targeted molecular tests. For some labs, roughly 30% of molecular tests turn up as contaminants, increasing the number of expensive rapid multi-targeted molecular kits that are wasted.

"I am excited to be launching this new system as promised and with strong early performance data. The total cost to rapidly identify organisms from positive blood cultures could be at least fifty percent less than what you're paying today for a rapid molecular ID solution," said Jack Phillips, President, and CEO of Accelerate Diagnostics. "When you think of the extreme pressure that labs are under today, the Arc is a fast and inexpensive diagnostic tool which frees up valuable technician time by automating the MALDI workflow.

Recent studies conducted on the efficacy and time-saving benefits of the Arc study will be presented at the upcoming 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022). The Arc is currently intended for Research Use Only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

"Accelerate Diagnostics" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Accelerate" is a trademark and/or property of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

