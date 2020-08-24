Accelerate Diagnostics Names Nedal Safwat Chief Strategy Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) today announced that Nedal Safwat has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Safwat joins Accelerate from BioMerieux, the world's leading microbiology diagnostics company.

Jack Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, commented, "We are excited to add a leader to our team with such extensive commercial and operational experience in the microbiology diagnostics space. In this newly created position as Chief Strategy Officer, Nedal will take a leadership role in the implementation of our recently launched new product strategy and will be responsible for driving the expansion of this strategy over the long term. I am confident that his experience in the microbiology industry and commitment to growth make him a great fit for our team as we continue to execute against our long-term vision for Accelerate Diagnostics."

"I am thrilled to join Accelerate Diagnostics, as the company plays a critical role in delivering high medical value tests that are transforming the standard of care. In my new role, I look forward to working with the Accelerate team to continue delivering products that drive better clinical outcomes for patients, reinforce antibiotic stewardship, and lower the overall cost of the treatment of serious infections," said Dr. Safwat.

Dr. Safwat brings significant experience in the microbiology diagnostics and life sciences industries. During his 11 years at BioMerieux, he held a variety of roles of increasing importance, including positions in sales, product management, global marketing, and, most recently, leading the ID/AST Franchise. Prior to joining BioMerieux, Dr. Safwat held positions at Luminex Corporation, Strategic Diagnostics Incorporated, Miltenyi Biotec Incorporated, and Bayer Diagnostics.

Dr. Safwat received his bachelor's and doctorate degrees in biochemistry from North Carolina State University. He is also an alumni of CEDEP (The European Centre for Executive Development).

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit www.axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Such forward looking statements include our expectations for growth and clinical outcomes from our new product strategy. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Anticipated results only reflect information available to us at this time and may differ from actual results. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2020, and in any other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Related Links

acceleratediagnostics.com/

