Accelerate Diagnostics Pledges Matching Support for Sepsis Alliance #GivingTuesday Movement to Raise Awareness of Sepsis as a Medical Emergency

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has joined with Sepsis Alliance to celebrate #GivingTuesday, November 27th, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Accelerate Diagnostics has pledged to match the first $15,000 donated to Sepsis Alliance on #GivingTuesday to help raise awareness of sepsis as an often preventable medical emergency and improve outcomes for patients affected by sepsis through expanded healthcare provider education.

Any infection can lead to sepsis, which is now the third leading cause of death in the United States. Early detection provides the best chance for survival and recovery. Antibiotics play a key role in fighting sepsis and, due to rising rates of antibiotic resistance, the optimal use of antibiotics is essential. Overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant infections and increased risk of sepsis and septic shock.

"Sepsis is a serious life-threatening response to infection that can have devastating long-term impacts to patients and their families," said Lawrence Mehren, president and chief executive officer of Accelerate Diagnostics. "It is also often avoidable — meaning there is more that can be done to fight these deadly infections if we work together."

About Sepsis Alliance

Sepsis Alliance is the leading sepsis organization in the U.S., working in all 50 states to save lives and reduce suffering by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency. In 2011, Sepsis Alliance designated September as Sepsis Awareness Month to bring healthcare professional and community members together in the fight against sepsis. Sepsis Alliance gives a voice to the millions of people who have been touched by sepsis – to the survivors, and the friends and family members of those who have survived or who have died. Since 2007, sepsis awareness in the U.S. has risen from 19% to 65%. Sepsis Alliance is a GuideStar Gold Rated charity. For more information, please visit www.sepsis.org. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter at @SepsisAlliance.

About #GivingTuesday

Entering its seventh year, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. It is a movement built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year's #GivingTuesday falls on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Millions of people have come together to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live. We have two days for getting deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On #GivingTuesday, we have a day for giving back. Together, people are creating a new ritual for our annual calendar. #GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season. Every act of generosity counts, and each means even more when we give together. #GivingTuesday includes people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds. Everyone has something to give. You can give time or expertise, monetary donations large or small, simple acts of kindness, food or clothing.

To learn more about #GivingTuesday, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ("Accelerate Diagnostics",Nasdaq: AXDX), is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

