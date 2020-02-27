Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"Our contracted instrument trajectory continued over the course of 2019 as we doubled our global contracted instrument base by signing 304 instruments, including 137 units during the fourth quarter. Our full-year revenue was short of expectations as multi-site customers in the U.S. have taken longer than anticipated to go live and begin generating consumable revenue," said Jack Phillips, president and chief executive officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "One of my initial areas of focus was to evaluate and re-engineer our go-live process, and I am confident the resulting improvements will help relieve our 255 U.S. instrument backlog and make the process quicker and more predictable. For clinically live accounts, I am encouraged that annual annuities are approximately $45k, proving to be predictable, and these customers are enthusiastic about the outcomes they are realizing."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Added 137 net new commercially contracted instruments, compared to 133 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net sales of $3.5 million , compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, or 94% year-over-year growth.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018, or 94% year-over-year growth. Gross margin was 44% for the quarter, compared to 29% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was the result of lower consumable production costs per unit as production volumes increase. Certain perishable raw materials exceeded expiration and required disposal in the quarter. Excluding the impact of this charge, gross margin for the fourth quarter was 51%.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $6.2 million , compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. We expected this spend to remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, as our R&D programs remain consistent.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. We expected this spend to remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, as our R&D programs remain consistent. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $13.6 million , compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. These expenses remained relatively unchanged on a year-over-year basis.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. These expenses remained relatively unchanged on a year-over-year basis. Net loss was $21.3 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.39 per share, which included $3.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

in the fourth quarter, or per share, which included in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Net cash used in the quarter was $13.5 million , and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $108.5 million .

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Added 304 net new commercially contracted instruments year to date, compared to 202 in 2018.

Net sales of $9.3 million , compared to $5.7 million in 2018, or 63% year over year growth.

, compared to in 2018, or 63% year over year growth. Gross margin was 47%, compared to 44% in 2018. This increase was the result of lower consumable production costs per unit as production volumes increase. Certain perishable raw materials exceeded expiration and required disposal in the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of this charge, gross margin for the year was 53%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $51.9 million , compared to $55.2 million in 2018. This decrease was driven by lower stock-based compensation expense in the current year.

, compared to in 2018. This decrease was driven by lower stock-based compensation expense in the current year. Research and development (R&D) costs were $25.3 million , compared to $27.6 million in 2018. We expected this spend to remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, as our R&D programs remain consistent.

, compared to in 2018. We expected this spend to remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, as our R&D programs remain consistent. Net loss was $84.3 million , or $1.55 per share, which included $12.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

, or per share, which included in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Net cash used was $58.0 million , and the company ended the year with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $108.5 million .

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, about the company's placement trajectory, our belief that our re-engineered go-live process will make our implementation process quicker and more predictable, thereby relieving our backlog, our belief that annual annuities will average approximately $45,000, our expectation that customers will be enthusiastic about clinical results, and our expectation that R&D expenses will be relatively flat from 2019 to 2020. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



December 31,

2019 2018 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,014

$ 66,260

Investments 47,437

100,218

Trade accounts receivable 3,222

1,860

Inventory 8,059

7,746

Prepaid expenses 955

980

Other current assets 1,165

576

Total current assets 121,852

177,640

Property and equipment, net 7,905

7,303

Right of use assets 3,917

—

Other non-current assets 750

322

Total assets $ 134,424

$ 185,265







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,351

$ 1,322

Accrued liabilities 3,828

4,962

Accrued interest 1,262

1,262

Deferred revenue 271

217

Current operating lease liability 450

—

Total current liabilities 8,162

7,763

Non-current operating lease liability 3,579

—

Other non-current liabilities 19

53

Convertible notes 130,043

120,074

Total liabilities 141,803

127,890







Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity (deficit):



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value;



85,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,708,792 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2019 and 75,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,231,876 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 55

54

Contributed capital 452,344

432,885

Treasury stock (45,067)

(45,067)

Accumulated deficit (414,653)

(330,348)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58)

(149)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (7,379)

57,375

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 134,424

$ 185,265





ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share data)



Years Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2017 Net sales $ 9,297

$ 5,670

$ 4,177









Cost of sales 4,897

3,187

1,002

Gross profit 4,400

2,483

3,175









Costs and expenses:





Research and development 25,345

27,638

22,301

Sales, general and administrative 51,886

55,214

45,058

Total costs and expenses 77,231

82,852

67,359









Loss from operations (72,831)

(80,369)

(64,184)









Other income (expense):





Interest expense (14,256)

(10,113)

—

Foreign currency exchange loss (124)

(450)

(75)

Interest and dividend income 2,809

2,845

908

Other expense, net (14)

(28)

(184)

Total other income (expense), net (11,585)

(7,746)

649









Net loss before income taxes (84,416)

(88,115)

(63,535)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes 111

(211)

(493)

Net loss $ (84,305)

$ (88,326)

$ (64,028)









Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.55)

$ (1.62)

$ (1.18)

Weighted average shares outstanding 54,506

54,494

54,073









Other comprehensive loss:





Net loss $ (84,305)

$ (88,326)

$ (64,028)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 193

23

(117)

Foreign currency translation adjustment (102)

(172)

321

Comprehensive loss $ (84,214)

$ (88,475)

$ (63,824)





ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) (in thousands)



Shares Common

Stock

Amount Contributed

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Treasury

stock Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total

Stockholders'

Equity (Deficit) Balances, January 1, 2017 51,516

$ 52

$ 255,257

$ (177,289)

$ —

$ (204)

$ 77,816

Net loss —

—

—

(64,028)

—

—

(64,028)

Issuance of common stock 3,085

3

83,221

—

—

—

83,224

Exercise of options and warrants 1,045

1

6,605

—

—

—

6,606

Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan 28

—

597

—

—

—

597

Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities —

—

—

—

—

(117)

(117)

Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

321

321

Cumulative impact of accounting change —

—

—

(655)

—

—

(655)

Equity-based compensation —

—

14,940

—

—

—

14,940

Balances, December 31, 2017 55,674

56

360,620

(241,972)

—

—

118,704

Net loss —

—

—

(88,326)

—

—

(88,326)

Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued 382

—

3,749

—

—

—

3,749

Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan 35

—

583

—

—

—

583

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities —

—

—

—

—

23

23

Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

(172)

(172)

Repurchase of common stock under Prepaid Forward contract (1,859)

(2)

—

—

(45,067)

—

(45,069)

Issuance of convertible note —

—

53,283

—

—

—

53,283

Cumulative impact of accounting change —

—

—

(50)

—

—

(50)

Equity-based compensation —

—

14,650

—

—

—

14,650

Balances, December 31, 2018 54,232

54

432,885

(330,348)

(45,067)

(149)

57,375

Net loss —

—

—

(84,305)

—

—

(84,305)

Issuance of common stock 56

—

1,000

—

—

—

1,000

Exercise of options and restricted stock awards issued 396

1

5,364

—

—

—

5,365

Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan 25

—

458

—

—

—

458

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities —

—

—

—

—

193

193

Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

(102)

(102)

Equity-based compensation —

—

12,637

—

—

—

12,637

Balances, December 31, 2019 54,709

$ 55

$ 452,344

$ (414,653)

$ (45,067)

$ (58)

$ (7,379)





ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (84,305)

$ (88,326)

$ (64,028)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,602

2,561

2,196

Amortization of investment discount (427)

(621)

326

Equity-based compensation expense 12,618

14,422

13,933

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 9,969

6,849

—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 837

678

240

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (1,362)

86

(1,912)

Inventory (3,655)

(4,223)

(7,759)

Prepaid expense and other assets (752)

(250)

(459)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 988

(748)

1,064

Accrued liabilities (1,327)

1,426

596

Accrued interest —

1,262

—

Deferred revenue and income 54

(904)

36

Deferred compensation (34)

32

21

Net cash used in operating activities (64,794)

(67,756)

(55,746)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment (330)

(998)

(2,966)

Purchase of marketable securities (50,226)

(120,556)

(82,333)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 14,500

3,000

11,522

Maturities of marketable securities 88,867

98,416

48,049

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 52,811

(20,138)

(25,728)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,458

583

83,821

Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 5,365

3,749

6,606

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note —

171,500

—

Prepayment of forward stock repurchase transaction —

(45,069)

—

Payment of debt issuance costs —

(4,992)

—

Net cash provided by financing activities 6,823

125,771

90,427









Effect of exchange rate on cash (86)

(130)

316









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,246)

37,747

9,269

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 66,260

28,513

19,244

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 61,014

$ 66,260

$ 28,513





ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2019 2018 2017 Non-cash investing activities:





Transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $ 3,361

$ 4,767

$ —

Supplemental cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 4,288

$ 2,001

$ —

Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 41

$ 651

$ —





