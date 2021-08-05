Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2021.

"Second quarter and year to date financial results were consistent with our expectations," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "We also launched our AST focused test kit, concluded our multi-hospital registry study with compelling new data, and advanced other key commercial and product development priorities during the quarter."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Added 15 contracted instruments and brought 24 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.

Ended the second quarter with 298 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 102 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.

Net sales were $2.8 million , compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, or an 32% increase. Instrument revenue remained consistent while consumable revenue grew by 35%.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020, or an 32% increase. Instrument revenue remained consistent while consumable revenue grew by 35%. Gross margin was 38% for the quarter, compared to 45% in the second quarter of 2020. The decline in gross margins resulted from inflation to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $12.9 million , compared to $11.3 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $7.7 million , compared to $8.3 million from the same quarter of the prior year. This decrease was the result of the ongoing benefits from cost-cutting efforts put in place during 2020.

, compared to from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were , compared to from the same quarter of the prior year. This decrease was the result of the ongoing benefits from cost-cutting efforts put in place during 2020. Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $5.7 million , compared to $5.4 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were $4.4 million , compared to $5.0 million from the quarter of the prior year. This decrease was the result of improved internal efficiencies and lower external study-related costs.

, compared to from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were , compared to from the quarter of the prior year. This decrease was the result of improved internal efficiencies and lower external study-related costs. Net loss was $21.7 million in the second quarter, resulting in $0.36 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the second quarter was $15.1 million .

in the second quarter, resulting in net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the second quarter was . Net cash used in the quarter excluding financing was $9.3 million

Year-to-date 2021 Highlights

Net sales were $5.3 million year-to-date, compared to $4.5 million from the same period of 2020, or an 18% increase. Instrument revenue remained constant while consumable revenue grew by 24%.

year-to-date, compared to from the same period of 2020, or an 18% increase. Instrument revenue remained constant while consumable revenue grew by 24%. Gross margin was 37% year-to-date, compared to 45% from the same period in 2020. The decline in gross margins resulted from ongoing pandemic-related impacts to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs year-to-date were $26.9 million , compared to $24.3 million from the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $15.8 million year to date, compared to $18.2 million from the same period of the prior year. This decrease was the result of the ongoing benefits from cost-cutting efforts put in place during 2020.

, compared to from the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were year to date, compared to from the same period of the prior year. This decrease was the result of the ongoing benefits from cost-cutting efforts put in place during 2020. Research and development (R&D) costs were $12.6 million year to date, compared to $11.2 million from the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were $8.6 million year to date, compared to $9.7 million from the same period of the prior year. This decrease was the result of improved internal efficiencies and lower external study-related costs.

year to date, compared to from the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were year to date, compared to from the same period of the prior year. This decrease was the result of improved internal efficiencies and lower external study-related costs. Net loss was $45.9 million year to date, resulting in $0.77 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $30.5 million .

year to date, resulting in net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was . Net cash used excluding financing was $21.6 million

Closed on two of three equal $10.7 million tranches of previously announced insider financing for $21.4 million .

tranches of previously announced insider financing for . Closed a single transaction of $0.8 million against our ATM financing vehicle.

against our ATM financing vehicle. Ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $68.8 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and Net income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

2021 2020

2021 2020 Sales, general and administrative $ 12,910

$ 11,332



$ 26,938

$ 24,275

Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative 5,188

3,022



11,180

6,027

Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 7,722

$ 8,310



$ 15,758

$ 18,248





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

2021 2020

2021 2020 Research and development $ 5,733

$ 5,347



$ 12,629

$ 11,189

Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development 1,328

335



4,074

1,458

Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 4,405

$ 5,012



$ 8,555

$ 9,731





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

2021 2020

2021 2020 Loss from operations $ (17,590)

$ (15,725)



$ (37,616)

$ (33,455)

Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of loss from operations 6,590

3,416



15,429

7,615

Loss from operations less non-cash equity-based compensation $ (11,000)

$ (12,309)



$ (22,187)

$ (25,840)



About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking or may have forward looking implications. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31,

2021 2020

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,580



$ 35,781

Investments 24,251

32,488

Trade accounts receivable 2,114

1,550

Inventory 9,572

9,216

Prepaid expenses 1,680

1,172

Other current assets 1,498

1,780

Total current assets 83,695

81,987

Property and equipment, net 5,548

6,135

Right of use assets 2,848

3,183

Other non-current assets 1,898

2,120

Total assets $ 93,989



$ 93,425

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 1,877



$ 1,290

Accrued liabilities 3,832

2,991

Accrued interest 1,262

1,262

Deferred revenue 282

376

Current portion of long-term debt 1,452

553

Current operating lease liability 612

497

Total current liabilities 9,317

6,969

Non-current operating lease liability 2,747

3,063

Other non-current liabilities 580

335

Long-term debt 3,805

4,659

Convertible notes 147,290

141,211

Total liabilities $ 163,739



$ 156,237







Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value;



100,000,000 common shares authorized with 61,489,475 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2021 and 85,000,000 common shares authorized with 57,607,939 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2020 61

58

Contributed capital 514,122

475,072

Treasury stock (45,067)

(45,067)

Accumulated deficit (538,879)

(492,966)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13

91

Total stockholders' deficit (69,750)

(62,812)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 93,989



$ 93,425

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,798

$ 2,125



$ 5,316

$ 4,468













Cost of sales 1,745

1,171



3,365

2,459

Gross profit 1,053

954



1,951

2,009













Costs and expenses:









Research and development 5,733

5,347



12,629

11,189

Sales, general and administrative 12,910

11,332



26,938

24,275

Total costs and expenses 18,643

16,679



39,567

35,464













Loss from operations (17,590)

(15,725)



(37,616)

(33,455)













Other income (expense):









Interest expense (4,177)

(3,835)



(8,267)

(7,584)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) —

91



(159)

(37)

Interest income 12

224



55

604

Other income (expense), net 81

15



74

(67)

Total other expense, net (4,084)

(3,505)



(8,297)

(7,084)













Net loss before income taxes (21,674)

(19,230)



(45,913)

(40,539)

Provision for income taxes —

—



—

—

Net loss $ (21,674)

$ (19,230)



$ (45,913)

$ (40,539)













Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.36)

$ (0.35)



$ (0.77)

$ (0.74)

Weighted average shares outstanding 61,049

55,445



59,790

55,139













Other comprehensive loss:









Net loss $ (21,674)

$ (19,230)



$ (45,913)

$ (40,539)

Net unrealized (loss) gain on debt securities available-for-sale —

(44)



(18)

179

Foreign currency translation adjustment 22

34



(60)

19

Comprehensive loss $ (21,652)

$ (19,240)



$ (45,991)

$ (40,341)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (45,913)

$ (40,539)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 1,248

1,571

Amortization of investment discount 97

13

Equity-based compensation 15,429

7,615

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,079

5,426

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (100)

527

Contributions to deferred compensation plan (236)

(160)

(Increase) decrease in assets:



Accounts receivable (539)

550

Inventory and instruments in property and equipment (524)

(1,979)

Prepaid expense and other 35

(360)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 564

390

Accrued liabilities, and other 736

(581)

Accrued interest 45

—

Deferred revenue and income (94)

(39)

Deferred compensation 245

171

Net cash used in operating activities (22,928)

(27,395)







Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (29)

(643)

Purchase of marketable securities (15,699)

(21,509)

Maturities of marketable securities 23,992

27,844

Net cash provided by investing activities 8,264

5,692







Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 22,283

216

Proceeds from exercise of options 1,222

3,031

Proceeds from debt —

4,791

Net cash provided by financing activities 23,505

8,038







Effect of exchange rate on cash (42)

19







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,799

(13,646)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 35,781

61,014

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,580

$ 47,368

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $ 500

$ 1,288

Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid $ 2,144

$ 2,144

Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ —

$ 26

