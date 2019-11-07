Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Our placement and revenue results for the third quarter came in below our expectations due to an elongated sales cycle and the timing of commercial go-lives during the quarter," said Larry Mehren, president and chief executive officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "However, we saw several encouraging signs of improvement during the quarter, including a record number of go-lives in September, an increasingly robust sales funnel and continued progress with our respiratory trial and in China. As momentum in placements and go-lives continues to improve, we remain on pace to achieve the low end of our 300-400 placement target. Looking ahead, we acknowledge the need for greater consistency and predictability in our results, and we are focused on improving our commercial execution under Jack Phillip's leadership, as we continue our pursuit of bringing Accelerate's life-saving technology to as many patients as possible worldwide."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Added 37 net new commercially contracted instruments, compared to 29 in the third quarter of 2018.

Net sales of $2.3 million , compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Instrument revenue decreased year-over-year, reflecting the Company's introduction of a reagent rental business model in September of 2018. Consumable revenue grew by over 175% as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by approximately 15% over the prior quarter.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Instrument revenue decreased year-over-year, reflecting the Company's introduction of a reagent rental business model in September of 2018. Consumable revenue grew by over 175% as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by approximately 15% over the prior quarter. Gross margin was 51% for the quarter, compared to 50% in the third quarter of 2018. This small increase was the result of lower consumable production costs per unit as production volumes increase.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $12.7 million , compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by higher non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by higher non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $6.1 million , compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. This decrease was the result of lower employee non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2018. This decrease was the result of lower employee non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Net loss was $20.4 million in the third quarter, or $0.37 per share, which included $3.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

in the third quarter, or per share, which included in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Net cash used in the quarter was $15.9 million , and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $122.0 million .

Year-to-Date 2019 Highlights

Added 167 net new commercially contracted instruments year to date, compared to 69 for the same period from 2018.

Net sales of $5.8 million , compared to $3.8 million for the same period from 2018. Consumable revenue grew by over 150% through the first three quarters of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period from 2018. Consumable revenue grew by over 150% through the first three quarters of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross margin was 50%, compared to 51% for the same period from 2018. This small decrease was the result of inventory timing items that did not repeat in the current year. After normalizing for the effect of these pre-FDA instrument inventory previously written off to R&D, gross margin improved by 500 basis points year-to-date due to higher consumable production levels.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $38.3 million year to date, compared to $41.8 million for the same period from 2018. This decrease was driven by lower stock-based compensation expense in the current year.

year to date, compared to for the same period from 2018. This decrease was driven by lower stock-based compensation expense in the current year. Research and development (R&D) costs were $19.1 million year to date, compared to $20.7 million for the same period from 2018. This decrease was the result of lower employee non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

year to date, compared to for the same period from 2018. This decrease was the result of lower employee non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Net loss was $63.0 million year to date, or $1.16 per share, which included $9.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

year to date, or per share, which included in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Net cash used year to date was $44.5 million , and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $122.0 million .

Full financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Examples of forward-looking statements include our belief that our fourth quarter momentum and sales will enable us to achieve the low end of our range for 2019 placements, and the implication that new sales management will lead to improved sales execution. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Anticipated results only reflect information available to us at this time and may differ from actual results. Except as required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands, except share data)







September 30, December 31,

2019 2018

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,938

$ 66,260

Investments 28,978

100,218

Trade accounts receivable 2,642

1,860

Inventory 7,881

7,746

Prepaid expenses 1,163

980

Other current assets 793

576

Total current assets 134,395

177,640

Property and equipment, net 8,566

7,303

Right of use assets 3,834

—

Other non-current assets 483

322

Total assets $ 147,278

$ 185,265

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,281

$ 1,322

Accrued liabilities 2,985

4,962

Accrued interest 191

1,262

Deferred revenue 250

217

Current operating lease liability 421

—

Total current liabilities 6,128

7,763

Non-current operating lease liability 3,458

—

Other non-current liabilities 28

53

Convertible notes 127,444

120,074

Total liabilities $ 137,058

$ 127,890

Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value;



85,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,641,187 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2019 and 75,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,231,876 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 55

54

Contributed capital 448,609

432,885

Treasury stock (45,067)

(45,067)

Accumulated deficit (393,318)

(330,348)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59)

(149)

Total stockholders' equity 10,220

57,375

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 147,278

$ 185,265



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Net sales $ 2,271

$ 1,355



$ 5,827

$ 3,848













Cost of sales 1,117

680



2,940

1,889

Gross profit 1,154

675



2,887

1,959













Costs and expenses:









Research and development 6,064

7,891



19,145

20,734

Sales, general and administrative 12,743

12,153



38,302

41,835

Total costs and expenses 18,807

20,044



57,447

62,569













Loss from operations (17,653)

(19,369)



(54,560)

(60,610)













Other income (expense):









Interest expense (3,598)

(3,357)



(10,585)

(6,720)

Foreign currency exchange loss (89)

(133)



(142)

(331)

Interest income 676

908



2,329

1,983

Other expense, net (9)

—



(12)

(25)

Total other expense, net (3,020)

(2,582)



(8,410)

(5,093)













Net loss before income taxes (20,673)

(21,951)



(62,970)

(65,703)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes 239

(147)



—

(432)

Net loss $ (20,434)

$ (22,098)



$ (62,970)

$ (66,135)













Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.37)

$ (0.41)



$ (1.16)

$ (1.21)

Weighted average shares outstanding 54,553

54,145



54,456

54,591













Other comprehensive loss:









Net loss $ (20,434)

$ (22,098)



$ (62,970)

$ (66,135)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 10

1



229

(54)

Foreign currency translation adjustment (113)

(26)



(139)

(105)

Comprehensive loss $ (20,537)

$ (22,123)



$ (62,880)

$ (66,294)



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (62,970)

$ (66,135)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 1,862

1,749

Amortization of investment discount (400)

(413)

Equity-based compensation 9,409

12,476

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,370

4,529

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 577

540

(Increase) decrease in assets:



Accounts receivable (782)

506

Inventory (3,286)

(5,206)

Prepaid expense and other (319)

(212)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 788

(524)

Accrued liabilities, and other (2,115)

(18)

Accrued interest (1,071)

191

Deferred revenue and income 33

(918)

Deferred compensation (25)

5

Net cash used in operating activities (50,929)

(53,430)

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (148)

(842)

Purchase of marketable securities (20,710)

(115,634)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 13,400

3,000

Maturities of marketable securities 78,922

74,496

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 71,464

(38,980)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,363

447

Proceeds from exercise of options 4,879

3,710

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note —

171,500

Prepayment of forward stock repurchase transaction —

(45,069)

Payment of debt issuance costs —

(4,992)

Net cash provided by financing activities 6,242

125,596







Effect of exchange rate on cash (99)

(77)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,678

33,109

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 66,260

28,513

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 92,938

$ 61,622



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.