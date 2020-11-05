Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We achieved solid revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by continued steady utilization within our installed base of live Pheno instruments, an improving go-live cadence, and a large capital deal in the U.S.," commented Jack Phillips, President and CEO of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "While COVID-related delays in the go-live process have begun to moderate, our ability to contract new customers continues to be affected by the pandemic. However, we are beginning to see an improvement in customer engagement as our recent product approvals and upcoming product releases are beginning to stimulate new interest in Accelerate Diagnostics. I am very pleased with the efforts put forth by everyone on the Accelerate team during the quarter, as we have continued to make meaningful operational and financial progress in the face of an unprecedented macro-environment."

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Added 5 contracted instruments in the quarter and brought 22 instruments live in the U.S.

Ended the third quarter with 223 U.S. live revenue-generating instruments, with another 192 U.S. contracted Pheno instruments not yet live.

Net sales of $3.6 million , compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, or 57% growth.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019, or 57% growth. Gross margin was 36% for the quarter, compared to 51% in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of pandemic-related effects on manufacturing and dilution from the large capital deal in the quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $11.5 million , compared to $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was driven by pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing spend related to travel and trade shows.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was driven by pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing spend related to travel and trade shows. Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $5.0 million , compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of increased efficiencies and lower external study spend.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was the result of increased efficiencies and lower external study spend. Net loss was $18.8 million in the third quarter, or $0.33 per share, which included $4.7 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

in the third quarter, or per share, which included in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Net cash used in the quarter was $11.2 million , and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $77.5 million .

, and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of . Received 510k approval for a new suite of product enhancements to the Accelerate Pheno® system, which improve performance and expand Pheno's antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu for bloodstream infections.

approval for a new suite of product enhancements to the Accelerate Pheno® system, which improve performance and expand Pheno's antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu for bloodstream infections. Received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the MS Fast fully automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer and SARS-CoV-2 tests for the detection of IgG and IgM.

Year to Date 2020 Highlights

Net sales were $8.1 million year-to-date as compared to $5.8 million from the same period in the prior year, or 40% growth.

year-to-date as compared to from the same period in the prior year, or 40% growth. Gross margin was 41% year-to-date, compared to 50% from the same period in the prior year. This decrease was the result of pandemic related effects on supply chain and dilution from the large capital deal in the quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $35.7 million year-to-date, compared to $38.3 million from the same period in the prior year. This decrease was driven by pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing spend related to travel and trade shows.

year-to-date, compared to from the same period in the prior year. This decrease was driven by pandemic-related reductions in sales and marketing spend related to travel and trade shows. Research and development (R&D) costs were $16.2 million year-to-date, compared to $19.1 million from the same period in the prior year. This decrease was the result of increased efficiencies and lower external study spend.

year-to-date, compared to from the same period in the prior year. This decrease was the result of increased efficiencies and lower external study spend. Net loss was $59.3 million year-to-date, or $1.07 per share, which included $12.3 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

year-to-date, or per share, which included in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Net cash used was $31.0 million year-to-date, and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $77.5 million .

Full financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as, among others, Mr. Phillips statements about COVID-related delays in the go-live process moderating, and improvement in customer engagement beginning to stimulate new interest in our company and products. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands, except share data)



September 30, December 31,

2020 2019

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,029

$ 61,014

Investments 50,463

47,437

Trade accounts receivable 2,610

3,222

Inventory 9,459

8,059

Prepaid expenses 961

955

Other current assets 1,517

1,165

Total current assets 92,039

121,852

Property and equipment, net 7,104

7,905

Right of use assets 3,402

3,917

Other non-current assets 1,674

750

Total assets $ 104,219

$ 134,424

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,372

$ 2,351

Accrued liabilities 3,176

3,828

Accrued interest 191

1,262

Deferred revenue 338

271

Current portion of long-term debt 511

—

Current operating lease liability 482

450

Total current liabilities 7,070

8,162

Non-current operating lease liability 3,231

3,579

Other non-current liabilities 259

19

Long-term debt 5,028

—

Convertible notes 138,299

130,043

Total liabilities $ 153,887

$ 141,803







Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value;



85,000,000 common shares authorized with 57,027,429 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2020 and 85,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,708,792 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2019 57

55

Contributed capital 469,302

452,344

Treasury stock (45,067)

(45,067)

Accumulated deficit (474,054)

(414,653)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 94

(58)

Total stockholders' deficit (49,668)

(7,379)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 104,219

$ 134,424



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,

2020 2019

2020 2019 Net sales $ 3,588

$ 2,271



$ 8,056

$ 5,827













Cost of sales 2,287

1,117



4,745

2,940

Gross profit 1,301

1,154



3,311

2,887













Costs and expenses:









Research and development 5,001

6,064



16,191

19,145

Sales, general and administrative 11,465

12,743



35,738

38,302

Total costs and expenses 16,466

18,807



51,929

57,447













Loss from operations (15,165)

(17,653)



(48,618)

(54,560)













Other income (expense):









Interest expense (3,955)

(3,598)



(11,540)

(10,585)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 229

(89)



191

(142)

Interest income 149

676



753

2,329

Other income (expense), net (15)

(9)



(82)

(12)

Total other expense, net (3,592)

(3,020)



(10,678)

(8,410)













Net loss before income taxes (18,757)

(20,673)



(59,296)

(62,970)

Provision for income taxes —

239



—

—

Net loss $ (18,757)

$ (20,434)



$ (59,296)

$ (62,970)













Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.33)

$ (0.37)



$ (1.07)

$ (1.16)

Weighted average shares outstanding 56,560

54,553



55,617

54,456













Other comprehensive loss:









Net loss $ (18,757)

$ (20,434)



$ (59,296)

$ (62,970)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available-for-sale (117)

10



62

229

Foreign currency translation adjustment 71

(113)



90

(139)

Comprehensive loss $ (18,803)

$ (20,537)



$ (59,144)

$ (62,880)



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (59,296)

$ (62,970)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 2,270

1,862

Amortization of investment discount 43

(400)

Equity-based compensation 12,291

9,409

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,256

7,370

Realized loss on sale of investments 3

—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 546

577

Contributions to deferred compensation plan (248)

—

(Increase) decrease in assets:



Accounts receivable 532

(782)

Inventory and instruments in property and equipment (1,734)

(3,286)

Prepaid expense and other (1,267)

(319)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 76

788

Accrued liabilities, and other (759)

(2,115)

Accrued interest (1,071)

(1,071)

Deferred revenue and income 67

33

Deferred compensation 240

(25)

Net cash used in operating activities (40,051)

(50,929)







Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (1,364)

(148)

Purchase of marketable securities (44,589)

(20,710)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities —

13,400

Maturities of marketable securities 41,707

78,922

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,246)

71,464







Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 296

1,363

Proceeds from exercise of options 4,458

4,879

Proceeds from debt 5,552

—

Payment of debt (13)

—

Net cash provided by financing activities 10,293

6,242







Effect of exchange rate on cash 19

(99)







(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (33,985)

26,678

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 61,014

66,260

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 27,029

$ 92,938



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) Unaudited (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $ 1,284

$ 3,225

Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid $ 4,288

$ 4,288

Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 46

$ 54



See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

