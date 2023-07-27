Accelerate Diagnostics Scheduled Call to Review 2023 Second Quarter Results

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2023 second quarter results.

To listen to the audio webcast online, visit ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the Elite Entry Number: 4614555. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 8685802 until August 31, 2023.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

"Accelerate Diagnostics" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Accelerate" is a trademark and/or property of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

