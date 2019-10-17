Accelerate Diagnostics Schedules Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The company's management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to review the results.

Listen to the audio webcast online by visiting ir.axdx.com and selecting the event. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until November 28, 2019.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the conference ID: 2508360

International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (international) using the replay code 10136055 until November 28, 2019.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours, directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage that is specific to the individual patient's infection.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

