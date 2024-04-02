Accelerate into Spring Savings with Hercules Tires' Exclusive Tire Rebate Promotion

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), is announcing a promotion for United States customers looking to gear up for the spring season. From now until May 15, 2024, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

As the temperatures rise and road trips become more frequent, having a reliable set of tires is crucial for a safe and smooth journey. With a wide range of high-quality tires to choose from, Hercules Tires is dedicated to providing customers with the performance and durability they need to navigate any road condition with confidence.

"We are excited to offer our customers this exclusive rebate opportunity as we head into the spring season," said Josh Simpson, president of Hercules Tires. "At Hercules Tires, we are committed to delivering top-notch products and exceptional value to our customers, and this promotion is just one way we are providing a great opportunity to experience this first hand."

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers can visit their nearest Hercules Tires retailer. Whether it's for a compact car, SUV, truck, or crossover, Hercules Tires has a tire solution to fit every vehicle and budget.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride and save on a new set of Hercules Tires. Accelerate into spring with confidence and peace of mind knowing you have a trusted partner on the road.

For more information about how to receive up to a $70 rebate offer and to find a participating retailer near you, visit www.herculestire.com/rebate .

Qualifying tires include:

Terra Trac AT X-Journey

Terra Trac Cross-V AW

Raptis R-T6X

Raptis R-T6

Roadtour Connect PCV

Customers can find a Hercules Tire dealer near them by visiting www.herculestire.com/where-to-buy/ and full details about the Spring 2024 rebate at www.herculestire.com/rebate .

ABOUT HERCULES TIRES

Hercules Tires is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. The brand is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

