Accelerate Opens the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jul 10, 2024, 10:53 ET

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Julian Klymocho, President & CEO, Accelerate, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF: Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund (TSX: INCM). 

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

