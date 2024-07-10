Accelerate Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Julian Klymocho, President & CEO, Accelerate, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF: Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund (TSX: INCM).

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

