Accelerate Profitable Growth at MindShare 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, a company that helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence to accelerate profitable growth, will hold its annual conference, MindShare, in Austin, May 8-10.

MindShare 2018 will demonstrate how Zilliant uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence to traditional and digital channels so B2B companies can maximize the immediate value of every transaction — and the lifetime value of every customer.

Zilliant MindShare 2017 B2B company leaders share best practices in using AI to accelerate profitable growth.

The conference will showcase how B2B leaders create and sustain competitive advantage by harnessing the power of data with AI to deliver actionable intelligence that aligns their entire organization and drives profitable growth.

"At MindShare we will unveil an IQ Engine that empowers industrials to compete with the online giants," said Zilliant SVP of Product and Science Pete Eppele. "Companies need to deliver more than a functioning eCommerce platform — hyper-relevant product and pricing recommendations are critical. We're thrilled to show customers how we can help them deliver the ultimate omni-channel B2B customer experience."

It's clear that B2B commerce is changing; buyers want a consumer-like experience that is frictionless and trustworthy. In addition to revealing new digital channel capabilities, the conference will demonstrate how industry leaders address key issues, such as:

How to keep prices aligned to market conditions for every customer, product and channel

How to deliver customized, real-time pricing guidance through eCommerce

How to grow wallet share and develop customers to their full potential

How to reduce customer churn, win back customers and acquire new ones

How to drive action in the field that is aligned with strategy

"We are focused on delivering an outstanding experience for all conference attendees," said Zilliant CMO Maria Carballosa. "In addition to rich customer presentations and fantastic networking opportunities, we're excited to bring Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Ben Reiter to the stage. In his presentation, 'Miles Beyond Moneyball: How Analytics and Strategy Changed the Houston Astros' Fate,' Ben will share the strong parallels that the 2017 Houston Astros' World Series Championship has to utilizing data to achieve success in B2B."

For more information about Zilliant MindShare 2018, please visit http://experience.zilliant.com/mindshare-2018

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Because when customer lifetime value is maximized, profits are accelerated, competitive advantage is created, sales performance is improved, and sustaining organizational success is achieved. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

