Accelerate Retirement Launches National Alliance for Independent Retirement Plan Advisors

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California based retirement plan advisory firm, Accelerate Retirement, announced the launch of a national alliance of retirement plan advisors interested in building a scalable and increasingly profitable business that competes successfully with larger firms, while also continuing to own their book. At Accelerate, retirement advisors remain independent, with access to an integrated practice management platform, the best available technology, resources, and a national brand.

As aggregators of retirement plan advisory practices continue to proliferate, many entrepreneurial advisors want to remain independent and grow their business over years or decades. With Accelerate Retirement, advisors can compete successfully with national firms, and dominate their local markets. Accelerate's national footprint and platform provides advisors the confidence to go up market with larger qualified plans, as well as niche markets such as nonqualified, tax-exempt, or governmental plans.

The technology engine behind Accelerate is the fully loaded version of RPAG's advisor platform, including: national branding and marketing automation; back office operational support and custom report creation on behalf of the advisor; sales tools and templates; integrated financial wellness, and exclusive access to low cost active single manager and target date fund CITs.

Accelerate provides an industry-leading RIA platform that saves advisors thousands in compliance and regulatory fees while offering competitive payouts that are exclusive to Accelerate (as well as a broker dealer offering for those dually registered advisors* Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC).

At Accelerate Retirement, we believe in providing advisors a platform that protects their plan sponsor clients from fiduciary liability, while enhancing retirement outcomes for plan participants. To learn more, visit https://accelerateretirement.com

