Accelerate Translational Research with Quantitative Image Analysis, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how quantitative image analysis transforms preclinical imaging data into reliable biological endpoints that can support translational and regulatory decisions. The featured speaker will examine segmentation, image quantification, biodistribution and dosimetry workflows, including how different analytical approaches are selected and applied across study types. Attendees will also gain insight into how standardized methods and quality control improve the reproducibility of imaging results, strengthen human dose estimation and support greater confidence in drug development decisions.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preclinical imaging generates enormous volumes of biological data, but images alone do not answer scientific questions. Meaningful insights depend on rigorous image analysis workflows that transform raw imaging signals into accurate, reproducible quantitative endpoints capable of supporting critical research and regulatory decisions.

This webinar explores the scientific principles behind quantitative preclinical image analysis, from segmentation and image quantification to biodistribution, dosimetry and advanced modeling. Attendees will gain practical insight into how standardized analytical workflows improve confidence in imaging biomarkers, reduce variability and strengthen translational decision-making across drug development programs.

Special emphasis will be placed on dosimetry, where quantitative image analysis directly informs human dose estimation through biodistribution modeling, time-activity curve generation and OLINDA-based calculations. Using examples from oncology and radioligand therapy research, attendees will learn why analytical rigor is essential for producing reliable, defensible results.

Register for this webinar to discover how robust image analysis transforms preclinical imaging data into actionable evidence that accelerates translational research and supports confident development decisions.

Join Keryn Gresco, MS, Director, Image Analysis and Software Platforms, Perceptive Discovery, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerate Translational Research with Quantitative Image Analysis.

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