Prevent Pharmacy Copay Misuse Before It Erodes Millions in GTN, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how pharmacy-level copay misprocessing can create hidden gross-to-net leakage across affordability programs. The featured speakers will examine common misuse tactics, including claim markups, code switching and invalid BIN usage, as well as the growing risks associated with self-pay and direct-to-patient channels. Attendees will also explore how real-time claim analysis and pharmacist-led intervention can help recover spending and strengthen GTN performance.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical manufacturers already know their affordability dollars are under pressure. What far fewer realize is how much of that pressure comes from a single, quiet source: the way copay claims are processed at the pharmacy counter. This webinar will explore how pharmacy-level copay misprocessing creates hidden gross-to-net (GTN) leakage and how manufacturers can identify, address and reduce that exposure.

Many organizations identify obvious warning signs, but they often miss the thousands of smaller manipulations that compound month over month into billions of dollars in industry-wide leakage. Roughly one in ten pharmacies engages in some form of copay misprocessing, and the exposure is almost always larger than manufacturers expect.

This session moves past the theory and into the mechanics. Drawing on frontline pharmacy experience and hundreds of thousands of audited claims, the featured speakers will walk through exactly how misprocessing happens - from covered-claim markups to coverage-code and rejection-code switching - and why these behaviors accelerate as reimbursement pressure on pharmacies intensifies. They'll also examine why the newest wave of self-pay and direct-to-patient purchasing channels widens the same exposure, and why automated, pre-payment flagging alone consistently falls short against a problem that is fundamentally operational and human. Finally, the discussion will show what actually changes pharmacy behavior. A combination of real-time claim analysis and PharmD-led intervention is what turns detection into recovered dollars.

Attendees will leave understanding where copay leakage originates, why traditional retrospective audits fail to stop it and how manufacturers can protect GTN performance while keeping affordability programs working the way they were designed to - reaching the right patient, at the right time.

Register for this webinar to learn how pharmacy copay oversight can uncover misuse, recover affordability spending and strengthen GTN performance.

Join experts from RIS Rx, Gerard Rivera, Co-Founder & CEO; and Stephen Hom, Co-Founder EVP & COO, for the live webinar on Monday, August 24, 2026, at 1pm EDT (7pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Prevent Pharmacy Copay Misuse Before It Erodes Millions in GTN.

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ABOUT RIS Rx

RIS Rx is a healthcare technology company delivering gross-to-net (GTN) revenue protection for the world's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. Through proprietary software, real-time analytics and pharmacist-led expertise, RIS Rx helps clients optimize operations, eliminate leakage and ensure that financial assistance reaches the patients who need it most. The company has protected more than $1 billion in revenue for its customers. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Irvine, California, RIS Rx serves leading pharmaceutical manufacturers across a growing portfolio of drug brands.

Learn more at www.RISRx.com.

Contact:

Soumya Shashikumar

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

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