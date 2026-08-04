Transforming Chronic Disease Research Through Digital and Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions can improve patient access, engagement and operational efficiency in chronic disease research. The featured speakers will discuss patient-centered recruitment, remote monitoring, wearable technologies and hybrid trial models that can help reduce participant burden and support retention and diversity. Attendees will also explore how digital tools can strengthen trial oversight, data quality and long-term study success.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic disease research is being transformed by digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions that improve patient access, engagement and study efficiency. This webinar will explore how patient-centric recruitment strategies, remote monitoring technologies, hybrid trial models and digital tools are helping advance more flexible, efficient and data-driven chronic disease studies.

The featured speakers will discuss how wearable devices, remote data capture and decentralized approaches can help reduce patient burden, improve participant retention and diversity and enhance operational efficiency and data quality across long-term studies.

Key topics include:

Improving patient recruitment, retention and diversity through decentralized trial models

trial models Leveraging remote monitoring, wearables and digital endpoints in chronic disease research

Implementing hybrid trial approaches that balance technology, sites and patient experience

Enhancing trial efficiency, oversight and data quality with digital clinical solutions

Register for this webinar to learn how digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions are helping transform chronic disease research into a more patient-centred, efficient and data-driven future.

Join experts from the PPD clinical research business Of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Rose Blackburne, MD, MBA, Vice President, Head of Population Science Strategies and Women's Health; Jennifer Crager, Executive Director, Digital Implementation, Patient First Digital Solutions; and Yvette Perjes, Associate Director, DCT Operations, Patient First Digital Solutions, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transforming Chronic Disease Research Through Digital and Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions.

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