Accelerate your Machine Learning applications with zero code changes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InAccel, a pioneer on FPGA-based acceleration, has released an accelerated machine learning platform that allows instant acceleration of ML applications and neural network models.

Data scientists and ML engineers can now speedup by more than 10x computationally intensive workloads and reduce the total cost of ownership with zero code changes. It fully supports widely used frameworks like Keras, Scikit-learn, Jupyter Notebooks and Spark.

FPGAs are adaptable hardware platforms that can offer great performance, low-latency and reduced OpEx for applications like machine learning, video processing, quantitative finance, genomics, etc. However, the easy and efficient deployment from users with no prior knowledge on FPGA was challenging.

InAccel provides an FPGA resource manager that allows the instant deployment, scaling and resource management of FPGAs making easier than ever the utilization of FPGAs for applications like machine learning and data processing applications. Users can deploy their applications from Python, Jupyter notebooks or even terminals instantly.

Through the JupyterHub integration, users can now enjoy all the benefits that JupyterHub provide such as easy access to computational environment for instant execution of Jupyter notebooks. At the same time, users can now enjoy the benefits of FPGAs such as lower-latency, lower execution time and much higher performance without any prior-knowledge of FPGAs. InAccel's framework allows the use of any other 3rd party IP cores (for machine learning, data analytics, genomics, compression, encryption and computer vision applications.)

The Accelerated Machine Learning Platform provided by InAccel's FPGA orchestrator can be used either on-prem or on cloud utilizing the aws f1 instances. That way, users can enjoy the simplicity of the Jupyter notebooks and at the same time experience significant speedups on their applications like regression, clustering or classification.

Users can test for free the available ML libraries on the InAccel platform at https://inaccel.com/

If you are interested to speedup your applications on the cloud using FPGAs, contact us at [email protected].

About InAccel, Inc.

InAccel helps enterprises to speedup their applications by using adaptive hardware accelerators. It provides a unique framework for seamless utilization of hardware accelerators from high-level framework like Spark and Jupyter. InAccel also develops high-performance accelerators for applications like machine learning, compression and data analytics. For more information, visit https://inaccel.com

