Accelerated Cure Project Appoints First Director of Marketing and Communications

Cristal Balis to lead brand strategy and audience engagement for national MS research nonprofit and its iConquerMS initiative

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis (ACP), a national nonprofit dedicated to accelerating research and improving the lives of people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced the appointment of Cristal Balis as its first director of marketing and communications.

The newly created position reflects ACP's strategic commitment to expanding its reach and impact as it enters its 25th year. Balis will lead marketing strategy, brand development, digital communications, and stakeholder engagement for both ACP and iConquerMS, the only people-powered MS research network. Her work will elevate the organization's visibility among patients, researchers, funders, and industry partners while advancing mission-driven storytelling that reflects ACP's commitment to inclusive, community-centered research.

Balis brings extensive experience at the intersection of mission-driven storytelling and strategic communications. Most recently, she served on the senior leadership team at The Emancipator, a nonprofit newsroom focused on racial equity launched by The Boston Globe and Boston University. Her career spans nonprofit organizations including Howard Brown Health Center and the AIDS Rides, global brand agencies Leo Burnett and Starcom, and The Walt Disney Company, where she began her career nearly 30 years ago.

"Cristal brings a rare combination of strategic vision, creative excellence, and deep mission alignment," said Sara Loud, CEO of Accelerated Cure Project. "Her leadership will help us reach new audiences, deepen relationships with existing stakeholders, and ensure the MS community understands the transformative potential of ACP and iConquerMS."

"ACP has spent nearly 25 years doing extraordinary work—much of it behind the scenes—to accelerate MS research and improve outcomes for everyone affected by this disease," said Balis. "I'm honored to help amplify that impact and shine a brighter light on ACP's leadership in patient-centered research and its commitment to ensuring research reflects the full diversity of the MS community."

Her appointment comes as ACP expands its research initiatives, strengthens partnerships across the MS ecosystem, and deepens engagement with the more than one million Americans living with MS.

About Accelerated Cure Project

ACP ( www.acceleratedcure.org ) is a patient-founded non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating research efforts to improve the health, healthcare and quality of life of people affected by MS. The organization promotes scientific collaboration and accelerates research by rapidly and cost-effectively providing researchers worldwide with people, data and biosample resources they need to explore novel research ideas that can lead to cures and better care for people living with MS. The major programs of Accelerated Cure Project are the ACP Repository, the iConquerMS™ People-Powered Research Network and the MS Minority Research Engagement Partnership Network.

