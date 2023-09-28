Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis and Arab Board for Clinical Research Partner with the Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) proudly announces its newest partners, Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis and Arab Board for Clinical Research. This strategic collaboration aims to drive diversity and inclusion within the realm of clinical trials, addressing longstanding disparities in healthcare access.

AOD, a leading advocate for diversity and equity in clinical research, has forged these partnerships to expand its impact on underrepresented populations. Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) research, shares AOD's commitment to equal access to cutting-edge treatments and therapies for all patients, regardless of their background. The Arab Board for Clinical Research, renowned for its advocacy work in the clinical research space, joins forces with AOD to enhance diversity in clinical trials on a global scale.

"Our partnership with the Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis and the Arab Board for Clinical Research is a vital step in addressing clinical trial disparities," stated Jeremy Mitchell, AOD's Director of Business Development. "Together, we aim to improve healthcare outcomes for all by ensuring trials reflect our diverse communities."

This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing and strategies for diverse community engagement in clinical trials. AOD, Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis, and the Arab Board for Clinical Research unite for a more inclusive healthcare future.

About AOD:

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials is a premier organization dedicated to propelling diversity, inclusivity, and equality in clinical research. Focused on advancing healthcare solutions across diverse populations, the Association serves as a nexus for industry professionals who champion these values.

About Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis:

Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating research efforts to improve the lives of people with multiple sclerosis. Their collaborative approach fosters innovation and advances our understanding of MS.

About the Arab Board for Clinical Research:

The Arab Board for Clinical Research is a renowned institution promoting clinical research excellence in the Arab community. With a commitment to fostering diversity in research, they aim to improve healthcare outcomes for all.

