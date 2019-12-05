Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis Announces Leadership Changes

Following a successful career in high-tech with a focus on delivering hardware and software solutions across a variety of industries, Ms. Loud joined ACP in 2005 as Director of the ACP Repository after receiving her MBA from Babson College. Since 2005, Ms. Loud has held a variety of leadership roles with progressive levels of responsibility and impact on the organization and has served as ACP's Chief Operating Officer from March 2015.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the CEO of ACP for over 8 years," said Robert McBurney. "During that time, ACP built upon the strong and continuing foundation of the ACP Repository of biosamples and data, contributed by thousands of people committed to accelerating MS research, and established the iConquerMS online community of 5,000 people affected by MS. iConquerMS participants are providing their ideas, data and biosamples and working together with caregivers, clinicians, and researchers to accelerate innovation and research. Going forward, I plan to focus on ensuring that ACP's people, data and biosample resources are used as effectively as possible in research and innovation to benefit the health, healthcare and quality of life of people affected by MS. I'm delighted that the ACP Board has appointed Sara Loud as the organization's next CEO."

"On behalf of the ACP Board of Directors, I am excited to announce this leadership change and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with both Sara and Robert," said Linda Kanner, Chair of the ACP Board. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to build upon the existing strengths of the organization and to expand ACP's leadership role in people-centered and people-powered research in multiple sclerosis. I cannot think of a more fitting successor to Robert than Sara. She brings to the role strategic vision, a demonstrated ability to lead the ACP team in execution and program delivery, and a deep knowledge of the history and impact of ACP and its evolving role in the MS research and care environments."

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO of Accelerated Cure Project and I look forward to continuing to work in close collaboration with Robert, the ACP Board, and staff to deliver on the promises we have made to those affected by MS to accelerate and advance MS research," said Sara Loud. "Our work both for and with the community of those affected by MS will continue to be driven by the research and health priorities of those living with MS and their care partners. I look forward to deepening our existing collaborations and forging new ones with the MS community, researchers, healthcare providers, and our nonprofit advocacy partners in order to best serve those who are awaiting better health outcomes, improved quality-of-life, and ultimately a cure for MS."

About Accelerated Cure Project

ACP (www.acceleratedcure.org) is a patient-founded non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating research efforts to improve the health, healthcare and quality of life of people affected by MS. The organization promotes scientific collaboration and accelerates research by rapidly and cost-effectively providing researchers worldwide with people, data and biosample resources they need to explore novel research ideas that can lead to better care for people living with MS. The major programs of Accelerated Cure Project are the ACP Repository, the iConquerMS™ People-Powered Research Network and the MS Minority Research Engagement Partnership Network.

About the iConquerMS People-Powered Research Network

iConquerMS™ (www.iConquerMS.org) is a research initiative by and for individuals living with MS who contribute their ideas and their health data. iConquerMS™ was established in 2014 by the Accelerated Cure Project for MS, in partnership with Feinstein Kean Healthcare and Arizona State University. Initial funding for iConquerMS™ was provided by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) (www.PCORI.org). Over 5,000 individuals living with MS are currently registered as iConquerMS™ research participants, constituting a large and growing cohort for data-driven research into topics that matter most to people affected by MS. iConquerMS™ achieves its purpose, to improve the health, healthcare and quality of life of people affected by MS, through collaborations with U.S. and international academic, government and industry organizations.

