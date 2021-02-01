Accelerated Growth Opens Nashville Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Growth, an accounting, finance, and technology services organization providing entrepreneurial organizations with the people and tools to achieve scalable growth, announced today the opening of a new office in Nashville, Tennessee. This announcement comes just two years after the 80-person Chicago-based firm's expansion into India. James Suh, president of Accelerated Growth, is based in Nashville and will be leading the new office in providing the firm's full suite of services.

Bobby Achettu founded Accelerated Growth in 2009 after years of working in big corporate, private equity, and small businesses, where he saw firsthand how a solid foundation is imperative before scaling a business. Accelerated Growth brings the financial and operational expertise to help high-growth entrepreneurial companies build a solid foundation. James Suh joined Accelerated Growth in 2020 and now serves as the firm's president. Based in Nashville, his background includes eight years of military service and fifteen years in several leadership roles, including four entrepreneurial ventures.

"We are excited to open our third new office in two years, and we believe Nashville's thriving entrepreneurial community aligns with our commitment to our team's growth and dynamic culture," says Bobby Achettu, founder of Accelerated Growth.

The new office is located at 501 Union Street, in the heart of Nashville's Financial and Arts Districts. This vibrant location complements Accelerated Growth's strong workplace culture evident from its 5.0 star rating on Glassdoor.

"We have four team members in the Nashville office currently and anticipate growing substantially in the coming year," Suh says. "I look forward to aligning Accelerated Growth's opportunities with the incredible talent in Nashville."

About Accelerated Growth

Founded in 2009, Accelerated Growth provides accounting, finance, technology, training and development, and board advisory services to entrepreneurial organizations. Its vision is for every entrepreneurial organization in the world to have the people and tools to achieve scalable growth. The firm employs more than eighty team members across four offices worldwide, and has worked with more than 300 entrepreneurial organizations in diverse industries in the United States and beyond. To learn more, visit acceleratedgrowth.com.

